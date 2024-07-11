https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/americans-brace-for-trumps-long-awaited-vp-pick-1119329373.html
Americans Brace for Trump's Long-Awaited VP Pick
Americans Brace for Trump's Long-Awaited VP Pick
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie discuss developments worldwide, including Americans waiting for Trump to announce his VP pick.
Americans Brace for Trump's Long-Awaited VP Pick
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie discuss developments worldwide, including Americans waiting for Trump to announce his VP pick
The show begins with Belgian theoretical physicist and philosopher of science Jean Bricmont weighing in on the NATO Summit.Then, Dr. Wilmer Leon shares his perspective on the panic within the Democratic Party amid increasing calls for President Biden to drop out.Later, Retired Navy Captain and Former City Council Candidate Armen Kurdian talks about Trump's potential VP picks.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Americans Brace for Trump's Long-Awaited VP Pick
04:20 GMT 11.07.2024 (Updated: 17:34 GMT 11.07.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie discuss developments worldwide, including Americans waiting for Trump to announce his VP pick.
The show begins with Belgian theoretical physicist and philosopher of science Jean Bricmont weighing in on the NATO Summit.
Then, Dr. Wilmer Leon shares his perspective on the panic within the Democratic Party amid increasing calls for President Biden to drop out.
Later, Retired Navy Captain and Former City Council Candidate Armen Kurdian talks about Trump's potential VP picks.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM