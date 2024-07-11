https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/americans-brace-for-trumps-long-awaited-vp-pick-1119329373.html

Americans Brace for Trump's Long-Awaited VP Pick

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie discuss developments worldwide, including Americans waiting for Trump to announce his VP pick.

2024-07-11T04:20+0000

2024-07-11T04:20+0000

2024-07-11T17:34+0000

the final countdown

radio

nato summit

joe biden

campaign

democratic party

The show begins with Belgian theoretical physicist and philosopher of science Jean Bricmont weighing in on the NATO Summit.Then, Dr. Wilmer Leon shares his perspective on the panic within the Democratic Party amid increasing calls for President Biden to drop out.Later, Retired Navy Captain and Former City Council Candidate Armen Kurdian talks about Trump's potential VP picks.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

2024

Angie Wong

News

