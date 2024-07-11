International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
Americans Brace for Trump's Long-Awaited VP Pick
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie discuss developments worldwide, including Americans waiting for Trump to announce his VP pick.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie discuss developments worldwide, including Americans waiting for Trump to announce his VP pick
The show begins with Belgian theoretical physicist and philosopher of science Jean Bricmont weighing in on the NATO Summit.Then, Dr. Wilmer Leon shares his perspective on the panic within the Democratic Party amid increasing calls for President Biden to drop out.Later, Retired Navy Captain and Former City Council Candidate Armen Kurdian talks about Trump's potential VP picks.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:20 GMT 11.07.2024 (Updated: 17:34 GMT 11.07.2024)
The Final Countdown
Americans Brace for Trump's Long-Awaited VP Pick
Angie Wong
Ted Rall
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie discuss developments worldwide, including Americans waiting for Trump to announce his VP pick.
The show begins with Belgian theoretical physicist and philosopher of science Jean Bricmont weighing in on the NATO Summit.
Then, Dr. Wilmer Leon shares his perspective on the panic within the Democratic Party amid increasing calls for President Biden to drop out.
Later, Retired Navy Captain and Former City Council Candidate Armen Kurdian talks about Trump's potential VP picks.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
