Biden Declares 'Russia Won't Prevail' as NATO Promises More Weapons to Ukraine

Fault Lines
The show begins with Senior Research Fellow at The Global Policy Institute George Szamuely sharing his perspective on the new criminal case opening against right wing French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen.Then, former Barack Obama Campaign Director Robin Biro joins the show to weigh in on the future of the Biden campaign. He also touches on the NATO Summit in D.C.The show closes with journalist and Host of The Back Story Rachel Blevins sharing her perspective about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:30 GMT 11.07.2024 (Updated: 17:35 GMT 11.07.2024)
On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss political developments from around the globe, including Biden's appearance at the NATO Summit.
The show begins with Senior Research Fellow at The Global Policy Institute George Szamuely sharing his perspective on the new criminal case opening against right wing French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen.
Then, former Barack Obama Campaign Director Robin Biro joins the show to weigh in on the future of the Biden campaign. He also touches on the NATO Summit in D.C.
The show closes with journalist and Host of The Back Story Rachel Blevins sharing her perspective about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM