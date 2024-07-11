https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/biden-declares-russia-wont-prevail-as-nato-promises-more-weapons-to-ukraine--1119330962.html

Biden Declares 'Russia Won't Prevail' as NATO Promises More Weapons to Ukraine

Biden Declares 'Russia Won't Prevail' as NATO Promises More Weapons to Ukraine

Sputnik International

On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss political developments from around the globe, including Biden's appearance at the NATO Summit.

2024-07-11T04:30+0000

2024-07-11T04:30+0000

2024-07-11T17:35+0000

fault lines

us

radio

france

joe biden

nato

russia

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0a/1119331066_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e724e3b9f12a896997abff04df798b91.png

Biden Declares 'Russia Won't Prevail' as NATO Promises More Weapons to Ukraine Sputnik International On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss political developments from around the globe, including Biden's appearance at the NATO Summit.

The show begins with Senior Research Fellow at The Global Policy Institute George Szamuely sharing his perspective on the new criminal case opening against right wing French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen.Then, former Barack Obama Campaign Director Robin Biro joins the show to weigh in on the future of the Biden campaign. He also touches on the NATO Summit in D.C.The show closes with journalist and Host of The Back Story Rachel Blevins sharing her perspective about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

france

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

on this edition of fault lines, hosts jamarl thomas and melik abdul discuss political developments from around the globe, including biden's appearance at the nato summit.