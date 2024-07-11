https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/biden-mistakenly-refers-to-ukraines-zelensky-as-putin-during-introduction-at-nato-event-1119345101.html

Biden Mistakenly Refers to Ukraine's Zelensky as Putin During Introduction at NATO Event

Biden Mistakenly Refers to Ukraine's Zelensky as Putin During Introduction at NATO Event

Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden was introducing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky when he called him "President Putin."

2024-07-11T22:33+0000

2024-07-11T22:33+0000

2024-07-11T22:33+0000

world

joe biden

vladimir putin

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

washington

white house

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118492625_0:117:3225:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_923cc5098c90b222354c89c1a5ee55c1.jpg

"And now I want to hand it over to the President of Ukraine who has as much courage as he has determination. Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin," Biden said when introducing Zelensky to the podium on stage. Biden immediately corrected himself, saying that he was so focused on beating Putin. The NATO leaders standing behind Putin appeared confused by Biden's mistake as most of them withheld their applause. A White House press pool reporter in the room said the audience "gasped" at Biden's mistake. This mishap occurred as Biden faces major backlash in his reelection campaign over concerns about his cognitive state and ability to serve another four years in the White House. Biden, 81, is the oldest US president in history and would be 86 at the end of a potential second term. A growing number of Democratic lawmakers are calling on Biden to drop out of the presidential race.

ukraine

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

biden calls zelensky putin, biden says putin is president of ukraine