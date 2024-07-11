https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/moscow-not-to-take-part-in-new-summit-on-ukraine---russian-deputy-foreign-minister-1119334623.html
Moscow Not to Take Part in New Summit on Ukraine - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said that Moscow will not participate in any new summits on Ukraine as Russia does not accept ultimatums.
“We know the intentions of the Kiev regime and its Western mentors to 'rehabilitate themselves' for the failed 'peace summit' in Burgenstock, Switzerland in mid-June this year and try to hold a similar event,” he said, adding that “they are even thinking of inviting Russia.” He said Russia hears the rhetoric that it has already heard in the hope of pushing through the ultimatum 'Zelensky formula', and also sees a deliberate disregard for other initiatives to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. “We do not accept such ultimatums and are not going to participate in such 'summits'," Galuzin said.The summit in Switzerland was nearly universally declared a failure after China refused to attend and several countries that did attend declined to sign the final document. The event was such an embarrassment that two countries, Iraq and Jordan, asked for their signatures to be removed from the document shortly after the conference.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Sputnik, commenting on the topic of a new summit on Ukraine, that Moscow does not accept ultimatums and is not going to participate in such events.
“We know the intentions of the Kiev regime and its Western mentors to 'rehabilitate themselves' for the failed 'peace summit' in Burgenstock, Switzerland in mid-June this year and try to hold a similar event,” he said, adding that “they are even thinking of inviting Russia.”
“The specific location has not been determined. However, geography is not of fundamental importance. What is more important is the content, with which everything is extremely clear,” Galuzin said.
He said Russia hears the rhetoric that it has already heard in the hope of pushing through the ultimatum 'Zelensky formula', and also sees a deliberate disregard for other initiatives to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.
“We do not accept such ultimatums and are not going to participate in such 'summits'," Galuzin said.
The summit in Switzerland was nearly universally declared a failure after China refused to attend and several countries that did attend declined to sign the final document. The event was such an embarrassment that two countries, Iraq and Jordan, asked for their signatures to be removed from the document shortly after the conference.