NATO Summit, Trump's VP Options, Biden's Candidacy and Gaza

NATO Summit, Trump's VP Options, Biden's Candidacy and Gaza

On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the results of the NATO summit's second day.

On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the results of the NATO summit's second day.

Rachel began Wednesday's show by hosting economic analyst Tom Luongo, who discussed US President Joe Biden's health ahead of the 2024 election.Following a discussion on Biden's candidacy, Rachel spoke to political strategist and Fault Lines co-host Melik Abdul about Donald Trump's potential running mate for the 2024 election.Founder of DD Geopolitics Sarah Bils then joined Rachel in the second hour of the show to discuss the latest from the NATO summit in Washington, D.C.In the final segment, journalist and editor of The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, spoke to the show about the Israeli military's re-invasion of Gaza City and its possible effects on the ceasefire talks.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

