Pelosi on Biden Candidacy, Seoul and NATO, Sahel Alliance Formed

Boeing products continue to malfunction, even in space, and more elected Democrats and Hollywood surrogates call for a new 2024 candidate.

Independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali discusses the mood among NATO members during the alliance’s summit in Washington, remarks directed by President Joe Biden toward Russia and China at the summit, plans for the future of Ukraine and the future of the conflict in that country, reports confirming that Israel implemented a military directive to kill its own civilians on October 7th and how that complicates Israel’s justification for its conduct in Gaza, and French concerns about Israeli interference in their recent legislative elections.Writer and editor of the Polemicist Jim Kavanagh discusses the slowly increasing pressure on Joe Biden to step aside, the consistently undemocratic choices made by the Democratic party in this crisis, new union endorsements for Biden, the ethics crisis on the Supreme Court, and an attempt to revive Russiagate for the 2024 race.Editor of the Pan African Newswire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses the establishment of a Sahel States Alliance between Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, how it will impact the development of the region, as well as the leader of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed meeting with Sudanese military heads to possibly find a diplomatic path to a continued civil war in Sudan.The Misfits also discuss NATO’s attempts to bring South Korea into further cooperation militarily, the closing arguments of Senator Bob Menendez, and an attempt to ban congressmembers from trading stocks.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

