Putin Speaks at 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg

Putin Speaks at 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg.

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg.The event will be held at the Tavrichesky Palace. About 400 participants from 16 countries, including representatives of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, have been invited.Putin has repeatedly emphasized the role of the BRICS and SCO in the formation of a new world order based on equality and consideration of mutual interests."It is these associations that act as a powerful driving force in global development processes and the establishment of true multipolarity," he noted.The foreign participants of the Forum are parliamentarians from Brazil, Egypt, India, Iran, China, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, South Africa, as well as member states of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly — Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.The 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum is being held in St. Petersburg on July 11 and 12.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!

