Russia's Zakharova Calls Drone Strike That Injured Children Deliberate Terrorist Attack

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Ukrainian drone strike that seriously injured children in the Belgorod region was a deliberate terrorist attack.

Earlier in the day, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the attack on a playground in Shebekino injured five children. Medical personnel is doing everything possible to save the lives of the children who were wounded in Ukraine's attack in Shebekino, Belgorod Region Health Minister Andrei Ikonnikov said on Telegram late Thursday. He added that multidisciplinary teams, including intensive care specialists, vascular surgeons, trauma surgeons, pediatric surgeons, nurses and anesthetists, are providing all the help needed and fighting for the lives of the children. Consultations with federal centers will be held after the surgeries, the regional health minister said.

