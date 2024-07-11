https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/russias-zakharova-calls-drone-strike-that-injured-children-deliberate-terrorist-attack-1119344724.html
Russia's Zakharova Calls Drone Strike That Injured Children Deliberate Terrorist Attack
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Ukrainian drone strike that seriously injured children in the Belgorod region was a deliberate terrorist attack.
Earlier in the day, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the attack on a playground in Shebekino injured five children.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday described a Ukrainian drone strike that injured children in the Belgorod Region as a deliberate terrorist attack.
Earlier in the day, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the attack on a playground in Shebekino injured five children.
"Another terrorist attack by the Kiev regime. In Shebekino, a Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive device on children playing in the courtyard … A deliberate terrorist attack against children! ‘Bloody creatures’ from the Bankova [street] must be immediately subjected to international condemnation!" Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.
Medical personnel is doing everything possible to save the lives of the children who were wounded in Ukraine's attack in Shebekino, Belgorod Region Health Minister Andrei Ikonnikov said on Telegram late Thursday.
"We are doing everything we can to save the children whom our enemies have deliberately tried to kill. Five kids, two of them are now in operating rooms in serious condition. Just out of the hospital myself, pointing a drone at defenseless children cannot be justified," Ikonnikov said.
He added that multidisciplinary teams, including intensive care specialists, vascular surgeons, trauma surgeons, pediatric surgeons, nurses and anesthetists, are providing all the help needed and fighting for the lives of the children. Consultations with federal centers will be held after the surgeries, the regional health minister said.