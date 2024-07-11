https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/what-countries-are-the-most-expensive-to-live-in-1119337136.html
What Countries Are the Most Expensive to Live in?
The Cost of Living Index (COLI) is a statistical estimate that compares the cost of living in different cities or countries. Sputnik analyzed the results of the annual study to find the 10 most expensive countries to live.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0b/1119338021_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_6c83362e395a91e123e0c0fb60825e74.png
Switzerland is the most expensive country to live in, the latest world cost-of-living study has shown. The Swiss face the highest prices for food and rent in 2024. Second place was taken by Singapore, while Hong Kong came third.The Cost of Living Index (COLI) is calculated based on the cost of a basket of goods and services, including food, transportation, housing, utilities and other basic daily expenses.Take a look at Sputnik's infographics showing the top 10 most expensive countries to live in:
Switzerland is the most expensive country to live in, the latest world cost-of-living study has shown.
The Swiss face the highest prices for food and rent in 2024. Second place was taken by Singapore, while Hong Kong came third.
The Cost of Living Index (COLI) is calculated based on the cost of a basket of goods and services, including food, transportation, housing, utilities and other basic daily expenses.
Take a look at Sputnik's infographics showing the top 10 most expensive countries to live in: