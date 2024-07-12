https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/australia-announces-largest-single-169mln-military-package-for-ukraine-1119348947.html
Australia Announces Largest Single $169Mln Military Package for Ukraine
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australia has announced its largest single military assistance package to Ukraine worth almost 250 million Australian dollars ($169.2 million), the Australian Defense Ministry said, adding that it includes air defense missiles, ammunition and anti-tank weapons.
"The [Prime Minister Anthony] Albanese Government continues its steadfast support for Ukraine, with the announcement of Australia's largest single military assistance package, worth nearly $250 million," the ministry said in a statement.
The package includes air defense missiles, air-to-ground weapons, including guided weapons, anti-tank weapons, artillery, mortars, cannons, small arms ammunition and a shipment of boots, the statement said.
"Today's announcement by the Albanese Government takes Australia's military assistance to Ukraine to more than $1.1 billion since the start of Russia's full‑scale invasion, and overall assistance to more than $1.3 billion," the statement added.
Western countries have ramped up their military and financial aid for Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Australia has provided over $1 billion to Ukraine, including $880 million in military assistance, since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, according to the defense ministry.