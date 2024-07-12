https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/australia-announces-largest-single-169mln-military-package-for-ukraine-1119348947.html

Australia Announces Largest Single $169Mln Military Package for Ukraine

Australia Announces Largest Single $169Mln Military Package for Ukraine

Sputnik International

Australia has announced its largest single military assistance package to Ukraine worth almost 250 million Australian dollars ($169.2 million), the Australian Defense Ministry said, adding that it includes air defense missiles, ammunition and anti-tank weapons.

2024-07-12T06:10+0000

2024-07-12T06:10+0000

2024-07-12T06:10+0000

military

ukraine

australia

russia

australian defense ministry

weapon

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118485193_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3f710a7dda8db20973567c424cfb3b12.jpg

"The [Prime Minister Anthony] Albanese Government continues its steadfast support for Ukraine, with the announcement of Australia's largest single military assistance package, worth nearly $250 million," the ministry said in a statement. The package includes air defense missiles, air-to-ground weapons, including guided weapons, anti-tank weapons, artillery, mortars, cannons, small arms ammunition and a shipment of boots, the statement said. Western countries have ramped up their military and financial aid for Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Australia has provided over $1 billion to Ukraine, including $880 million in military assistance, since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, according to the defense ministry.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/west-eyes-false-flag-chemical-weapon-accusation-against-russia-overlooks-ukraines-violations-1119291874.html

ukraine

australia

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military package for ukraine, australian defense ministry, air defense missiles