Biden Has Made Gaffes for Decades, Will Continue to Make Them - Campaign

US President Joe Biden has been making gaffes for decades and will continue to do so, says Biden campaign communications chief Michael Tyler said on Friday.

On Thursday, Biden mistakenly introduced Russian President Vladimir Putin as the leader of Ukraine instead of Volodymyr Zelensky and called Republican challenger Donald Trump his vice president instead of Kamala Harris. The gaffes come amid concerns among some Democrats about Biden’s viability as a candidate, following a lackluster debate performance against Trump last month. A growing number of Democratic lawmakers have even called on Biden to end his campaign. However, Biden and his campaign have said that he intends to act as the Democratic Party’s nominee for the 2024 race.

