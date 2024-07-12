International
LIVE: Final Day of 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum Gets Underway
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/final-day-of-10th-brics-parliamentary-forum-gets-underway-1119348565.html
Final Day of 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum Gets Underway
Final Day of 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum Gets Underway
Sputnik International
Sputnik goes live as the final day of the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum begins in St. Petersburg.
2024-07-12T07:06+0000
2024-07-12T07:06+0000
russia
china
brazil
vyacheslav volodin
valentina matviyenko
brics
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0c/1119348376_0:117:3223:1930_1920x0_80_0_0_8719e30ff80d481e7595b8e532cd5b81.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live as the final day of the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum begins in St. Petersburg gets underway.The Russian delegation, led by Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko and Speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, is joined by delegates from China, Brazil, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, India, and other countries at the event.During the Forum, the participants engage in discussions regarding the significance of parliaments in enhancing the effectiveness of the international relations system and ensuring its democratization. They also address issues related to countering the fragmentation of the multilateral trade system, the impact of global crises, and the importance of inter-parliamentary collaboration in the areas of humanitarian aid and culture.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!
china
brazil
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Closing Day of 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum
Sputnik International
Closing Day of 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum
2024-07-12T07:06+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0c/1119348376_247:0:2978:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2db3eba855b33f5e5437d7e14182b305.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
brics parliamentary forum, 10th brics parliamentary forum begins in st. petersburg
brics parliamentary forum, 10th brics parliamentary forum begins in st. petersburg

Final Day of 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum Gets Underway

07:06 GMT 12.07.2024
© brics-russia2024.ru / Go to the mediabankPresident Vladimir Putin participates in the X BRICS Parliamentary Forum
President Vladimir Putin participates in the X BRICS Parliamentary Forum - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2024
© brics-russia2024.ru
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum is being held in St. Petersburg on July 11-12. The theme of the session is "The BRICS Parliamentary Dimension: Prospects for Strengthening Interparliamentary Cooperation".
Sputnik comes to you live as the final day of the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum begins in St. Petersburg gets underway.
The Russian delegation, led by Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko and Speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, is joined by delegates from China, Brazil, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, India, and other countries at the event.
During the Forum, the participants engage in discussions regarding the significance of parliaments in enhancing the effectiveness of the international relations system and ensuring its democratization. They also address issues related to countering the fragmentation of the multilateral trade system, the impact of global crises, and the importance of inter-parliamentary collaboration in the areas of humanitarian aid and culture.
Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала