Final Day of 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum Gets Underway

Final Day of 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum Gets Underway

Sputnik goes live as the final day of the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum begins in St. Petersburg.

Sputnik comes to you live as the final day of the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum begins in St. Petersburg gets underway.The Russian delegation, led by Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko and Speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, is joined by delegates from China, Brazil, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, India, and other countries at the event.During the Forum, the participants engage in discussions regarding the significance of parliaments in enhancing the effectiveness of the international relations system and ensuring its democratization. They also address issues related to countering the fragmentation of the multilateral trade system, the impact of global crises, and the importance of inter-parliamentary collaboration in the areas of humanitarian aid and culture.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!

