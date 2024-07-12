https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/nato-squeezes-juice-from-the-world-to-impose-neocolonialism---russian-ambassador-on-nato-summit-1119347469.html

NATO Squeezes 'Juice From the World' To Impose Neocolonialism - Russian Ambassador on NATO Summit

NATO Squeezes 'Juice From the World' To Impose Neocolonialism - Russian Ambassador on NATO Summit

Sputnik International

Russian diplomat Anatoly Antonov summarized the results of the NATO summit by saying that NATO declares the right to use force "anywhere in the world."

2024-07-12T03:28+0000

2024-07-12T03:28+0000

2024-07-12T03:28+0000

world

anatoly antonov

washington

world

russia

nato

sputnik

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/09/1119316515_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e32e977eaa39cd8e61031d10f0241e0b.jpg

"The states of 'golden billion' want to keep in a squeezed state and suck the juices from all regions of the world. For the sake of imposing neocolonial orders, NATO actually declares the right to use force anywhere on the planet, whether under the pretext of exporting democracy, protecting human rights or fighting terrorism," Antonov told journalists on Thursday. Some sound thoughts expressed at the summit about a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukraine conflict were "suppressed" by Russophobic rhetoric, he said, adding that "the hawks do not want to listen and hear anyone but themselves, and, apparently, are not capable of doing so."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/nato-declaration-is-stark-neoconservative-recommitment-to-us-hegemony---sachs-1119335102.html

washington

world

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato summit, russia reaction to nato summit, what did nato do at the summit