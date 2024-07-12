https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/nato-squeezes-juice-from-the-world-to-impose-neocolonialism---russian-ambassador-on-nato-summit-1119347469.html
NATO Squeezes 'Juice From the World' To Impose Neocolonialism - Russian Ambassador on NATO Summit
NATO Squeezes 'Juice From the World' To Impose Neocolonialism - Russian Ambassador on NATO Summit
Sputnik International
Russian diplomat Anatoly Antonov summarized the results of the NATO summit by saying that NATO declares the right to use force "anywhere in the world."
2024-07-12T03:28+0000
2024-07-12T03:28+0000
2024-07-12T03:28+0000
world
anatoly antonov
washington
world
russia
nato
sputnik
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/09/1119316515_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e32e977eaa39cd8e61031d10f0241e0b.jpg
"The states of 'golden billion' want to keep in a squeezed state and suck the juices from all regions of the world. For the sake of imposing neocolonial orders, NATO actually declares the right to use force anywhere on the planet, whether under the pretext of exporting democracy, protecting human rights or fighting terrorism," Antonov told journalists on Thursday. Some sound thoughts expressed at the summit about a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukraine conflict were "suppressed" by Russophobic rhetoric, he said, adding that "the hawks do not want to listen and hear anyone but themselves, and, apparently, are not capable of doing so."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/nato-declaration-is-stark-neoconservative-recommitment-to-us-hegemony---sachs-1119335102.html
washington
world
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/09/1119316515_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1446c9728358649b26d5b150a99cb2f2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
nato summit, russia reaction to nato summit, what did nato do at the summit
nato summit, russia reaction to nato summit, what did nato do at the summit
NATO Squeezes 'Juice From the World' To Impose Neocolonialism - Russian Ambassador on NATO Summit
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NATO declares the right to use force anywhere in the world, whether under the pretext of democracy or battling terrorism, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has said, summarizing the results of the NATO summit that has ended in Washington.
"The states of 'golden billion' want to keep in a squeezed state and suck the juices from all regions of the world. For the sake of imposing neocolonial orders, NATO actually declares the right to use force anywhere on the planet, whether under the pretext of exporting democracy, protecting human rights or fighting terrorism," Antonov told journalists on Thursday.
The Russian diplomat said that the Washington summit showed that NATO countries "have irrevocably embarked on the path of confrontation and material preparation for war," adding that "the US and its satellites are mobilizing maximum resources to preserve their failing hegemony."
Some sound thoughts expressed at the summit about a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukraine conflict were "suppressed" by Russophobic rhetoric, he said, adding that "the hawks do not want to listen and hear anyone but themselves, and, apparently, are not capable of doing so."