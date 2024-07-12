https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/northrop-grumman-to-become-1st-us-company-to-produce-ammunition-in-ukraine---reports-1119352662.html

Northrop Grumman to Become 1st US Company to Produce Ammunition in Ukraine - Reports

Northrop Grumman to Become 1st US Company to Produce Ammunition in Ukraine - Reports

Sputnik International

US defense contractor Northrop Grumman has reached a deal with Ukraine's Ukroboronservice to jointly produce ammunition in Ukraine, becoming the first US company to start production in the country, the Breaking Defense magazine reported, citing a company spokesperson.

2024-07-12T11:50+0000

2024-07-12T11:50+0000

2024-07-12T11:50+0000

military

ukraine

kiev

russia

us

northrop grumman

ukroboronservice

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105477/59/1054775911_342:0:2488:1207_1920x0_80_0_0_a7156bae1b83cf1e289e6d97e6bb5a88.jpg

The deal for the production of medium-caliber ammunition will not involve any Northrop Grumman personnel in the country, as it plans to "do this work from [the company's] operations in the United States," the spokesperson told the magazine. In June, the defense contractor's director of international business, Dave Bartell, said Northrop Grumman also had plans to establish production of tank ammunition and 155-millimeter shells in Ukraine. Western countries have been providing massive military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/china-imposes-sanctions-against-lockheed-martin-northrop-grumman-defense-firms-1113393328.html

ukraine

kiev

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

northrop grumman, produce ammunition in ukraine, production in the country