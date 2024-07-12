https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/northrop-grumman-to-become-1st-us-company-to-produce-ammunition-in-ukraine---reports-1119352662.html
Northrop Grumman to Become 1st US Company to Produce Ammunition in Ukraine - Reports
The deal for the production of medium-caliber ammunition will not involve any Northrop Grumman personnel in the country, as it plans to "do this work from [the company's] operations in the United States," the spokesperson told the magazine. In June, the defense contractor's director of international business, Dave Bartell, said Northrop Grumman also had plans to establish production of tank ammunition and 155-millimeter shells in Ukraine. Western countries have been providing massive military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict.
News
en_EN
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US defense contractor Northrop Grumman has reached a deal with Ukraine's Ukroboronservice to jointly produce ammunition in Ukraine, becoming the first US company to start production in the country, the Breaking Defense magazine reported, citing a company spokesperson.
The deal for the production of medium-caliber ammunition will not involve any Northrop Grumman personnel in the country, as it plans to "do this work from [the company's] operations in the United States," the spokesperson told the magazine.
"As part of the co-production agreement, Northrop Grumman will provide the equipment and training to install an assembly line so that [Ukroboronservice] can produce and test advanced medium caliber ammunition in Ukraine," the spokesperson said.
In June, the defense contractor's director of international business, Dave Bartell, said Northrop Grumman
also had plans to establish production of tank ammunition and 155-millimeter shells in Ukraine.
Western countries have been providing massive military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict.