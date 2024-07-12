https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/sukhoi-superjet-100-with-three-crew-members-on-board-crashes-near-moscow-1119352895.html

Sukhoi Superjet 100 With Three Crew Members on Board Crashes Near Moscow

The Russian Emergencies Ministry has officially confirmed that a Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft has crashed in the Moscow region.

"A Sukhoi Superjet 100 plane crashed in the Moscow Region. The plane went down in a forest area. There were three crew members in the airplane. According to preliminary information, they were killed," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the accident did not lead to any casualties on the ground.According to local authorities, the crash occurred near the village of Apraksino.The plane that crashed in the Moscow region was flying without passengers, Rosaviatsia confirmed. The Interstate Aviation Committee is expected to investigate the crash.A criminal case has been opened over the crash of a plane in the Moscow region, the Russian Investigative Committee said. According to preliminary data, two pilots and a navigator were on board the plane, the head of Kolomna said. The crash site has been cordoned off and emergency services are working, he said. The plane belonged to a civilian company and was on a ferry flight, the Industry and Trade Ministry said. The ministry added that it was not a fully import-replaced Sukhoi Superjet.The plane that crashed near Moscow had been in service since 2014, according to United Aircraft Corporation (UAC). A new Superjet with import-replaced systems has just completed a test flight and landed successfully at the Ramenskoye airfield, UAC added.

