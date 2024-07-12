https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/watch-russian-drones-snuff-out-over-10-ukrainian-military-vehicles-1119348291.html

Watch Russian Drones Snuff Out Over 10 Ukrainian Military Vehicles

Watch Russian Drones Snuff Out Over 10 Ukrainian Military Vehicles

Sputnik International

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing UAVs of the Russian Dnepr Battlegroup airborne troops destroying more than 10 Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles in one hour on the right bank of the Dnepr River in the Kherson area.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing UAVs belonging to Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr airborne troops destroying more than 10 Ukrainian vehicles in one hour on the right bank of the Dnepr River along the Kherson front.Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the Russian paratroopers' reconnaissance and attack drone operators, the transportation infrastructure and logistics chains of a unit within the Ukrainian Armed Forces were successfully incapacitated.

