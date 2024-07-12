https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/watch-russian-drones-snuff-out-over-10-ukrainian-military-vehicles-1119348291.html
Watch Russian Drones Snuff Out Over 10 Ukrainian Military Vehicles
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing UAVs of the Russian Dnepr Battlegroup airborne troops destroying more than 10 Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles in one hour on the right bank of the Dnepr River in the Kherson area.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing UAVs belonging to Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr airborne troops destroying more than 10 Ukrainian vehicles in one hour on the right bank of the Dnepr River along the Kherson front.Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the Russian paratroopers' reconnaissance and attack drone operators, the transportation infrastructure and logistics chains of a unit within the Ukrainian Armed Forces were successfully incapacitated.
The use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), commonly referred to as drones, has seen a significant rise within the Russian military. These UAVs have proven to be invaluable for a range of missions, such as reconnaissance, surveillance, and combat operations.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing UAVs belonging to Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr airborne troops destroying more than 10 Ukrainian vehicles in one hour on the right bank of the Dnepr River along the Kherson front.
Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the Russian paratroopers' reconnaissance and attack drone operators, the transportation infrastructure and logistics chains of a unit within the Ukrainian Armed Forces were successfully incapacitated.