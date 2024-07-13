https://sputnikglobe.com/20240713/armenia-freezing-csto-payment-will-not-increase-contributions---russian-envoy-1119358777.html

Armenia Freezing CSTO Payment Will Not Increase Contributions - Russian Envoy

Armenia Freezing CSTO Payment Will Not Increase Contributions - Russian Envoy

Sputnik International

Russia's permanent representative to the CSTO told Sputnik that contributions from member states will not increase after Armenia froze its payment to the organization.

2024-07-13T03:44+0000

2024-07-13T03:44+0000

2024-07-13T03:44+0000

world

armenia

russia

collective security treaty organization (csto)

csto

sputnik

viktor vasilyev

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0e/1118956717_0:126:3197:1924_1920x0_80_0_0_abffe2948449f6cf5f01624d4132f13c.jpg

Earlier, media reports said Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ani Badalyan stated that Yerevan would refrain from joining the decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council of November 23, 2023 “On the CSTO budget for 2024” and participating in the financing of the Organization’s activities envisioned by this decision. He said the CSTO had previously accumulated financial reserves, which helped adjust the budget. “And this will not lead to its sharp reduction,” Vasilyev said.Vasilyev added that the organization is not currently discussing adding new members."The CSTO Charter, Article 16, stipulates the possibility of admitting new members if they share the goals and principles of this organization. Therefore, the principle itself is not questioned. However, no negotiations are being conducted on this matter,” Vasilyev said in response to a relevant question.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/leaving-csto-after-freezing-membership-makes-sense-to-armenia-pm-pashinyan-says-1118927342.html

armenia

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

armenia leaving csto, who is in the csto, csto payments, collective security treaty organization