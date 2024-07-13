International
Armenia Freezing CSTO Payment Will Not Increase Contributions - Russian Envoy
Armenia Freezing CSTO Payment Will Not Increase Contributions - Russian Envoy
Russia's permanent representative to the CSTO told Sputnik that contributions from member states will not increase after Armenia froze its payment to the organization.
Armenia Freezing CSTO Payment Will Not Increase Contributions - Russian Envoy

03:44 GMT 13.07.2024
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankCollective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) drills. File photo
Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) drills. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2024
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Armenia's decision to freeze its payment to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will not lead to a revision of the contribution scale, member countries will not have to pay more, Viktor Vasilyev, Russia's permanent representative to the CSTO, told Sputnik.
Earlier, media reports said Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ani Badalyan stated that Yerevan would refrain from joining the decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council of November 23, 2023 “On the CSTO budget for 2024” and participating in the financing of the Organization’s activities envisioned by this decision.
“And another important point is that this will not entail a revision of the contribution scale... Member states, including Russia, will not pay more than they had to pay," Vasilyev said.
He said the CSTO had previously accumulated financial reserves, which helped adjust the budget.
“And this will not lead to its sharp reduction,” Vasilyev said.
Vasilyev added that the organization is not currently discussing adding new members.
"The CSTO Charter, Article 16, stipulates the possibility of admitting new members if they share the goals and principles of this organization. Therefore, the principle itself is not questioned. However, no negotiations are being conducted on this matter,” Vasilyev said in response to a relevant question.
