Belarus Sends Special Forces to Kazakhstan for Joint Military Exercises
Belarus Sends Special Forces to Kazakhstan for Joint Military Exercises
Belarusian servicepeople are heading to Kazakhstan to take part in joint drills, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Servicepeople of the special operations forces are leaving for Kazakhstan to take part in the 2024 Top of Brotherhood joint drills," the ministry said in a statement. A total of 50 Belarusian soldiers will participate in the drills, the statement read. The servicepeople will undergo a full course of combat training in a mountain and desert area.
07:16 GMT 13.07.2024 (Updated: 08:35 GMT 13.07.2024)
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian servicepeople are heading to Kazakhstan to take part in joint drills, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Servicepeople of the special operations forces are leaving for Kazakhstan to take part in the 2024 Top of Brotherhood joint drills," the ministry said in a statement.
A total of 50 Belarusian soldiers will participate in the drills, the statement read.
The servicepeople will undergo a full course of combat training in a mountain and desert area.
