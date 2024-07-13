https://sputnikglobe.com/20240713/belarus-sends-special-forces-to-kazakhstan-for-joint-military-exercises-1119360483.html
Belarus Sends Special Forces to Kazakhstan for Joint Military Exercises
Belarus Sends Special Forces to Kazakhstan for Joint Military Exercises
Sputnik International
Belarusian servicepeople are heading to Kazakhstan to take part in joint drills, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2024-07-13T07:16+0000
2024-07-13T07:16+0000
2024-07-13T08:35+0000
military
kazakhstan
belarus
belarusian defense ministry
military drills
military exercises
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0d/1119360322_0:62:3422:1987_1920x0_80_0_0_b871a063e8a229cc9d8de9ae2f2826af.jpg
"Servicepeople of the special operations forces are leaving for Kazakhstan to take part in the 2024 Top of Brotherhood joint drills," the ministry said in a statement. A total of 50 Belarusian soldiers will participate in the drills, the statement read. The servicepeople will undergo a full course of combat training in a mountain and desert area.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20140813/Belarus-Russia-Kazakhstan-to-Conduct-Joint-Counter-Terrorism-191975846.html
kazakhstan
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0d/1119360322_346:0:3077:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6a2e9aeb29261ed91f80088e8102dd9c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
belarus, kazakhstan, military drills, military exercises, 2024 top of brotherhood, joint drills
belarus, kazakhstan, military drills, military exercises, 2024 top of brotherhood, joint drills
Belarus Sends Special Forces to Kazakhstan for Joint Military Exercises
07:16 GMT 13.07.2024 (Updated: 08:35 GMT 13.07.2024)
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian servicepeople are heading to Kazakhstan to take part in joint drills, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Servicepeople of the special operations forces are leaving for Kazakhstan to take part in the 2024 Top of Brotherhood joint drills," the ministry said in a statement.
A total of 50 Belarusian soldiers will participate in the drills, the statement read.
13 August 2014, 13:27 GMT
The servicepeople will undergo a full course of combat training in a mountain and desert area.