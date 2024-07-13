https://sputnikglobe.com/20240713/bidens-uneven-presser-millionaire-tax-delinquency-orban-trump-meeting-1119356285.html

Biden’s Uneven Presser, Millionaire Tax Delinquency, Orban-Trump Meeting

President Joe Biden’s uneven post-NATO summit press conference won’t do much to assuage concerns about his competence.

2024-07-13T04:03+0000

2024-07-13T04:03+0000

2024-07-13T05:28+0000

International geopolitical consultant, global speaker and author Dr. David Oualaalou joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss President Joe Biden’s choice to spend an hour of prime time slapping himself on the back over issues voters couldn’t care less about, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's trip to Mar-a-Lago to speak with former President Donald Trump, the announcement that the US will deploy longer-range missiles in Germany for the first time in decades, why middle income countries view China so positively, the end of the line for White House hopes to broker a normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia, and Russia’s supposed attempts to assassinate the CEOs of weapons makers supplying Ukraine.Independent commentator Steve Poikenen discusses the fallout from yet another mixed performance by Joe Biden, the growing calls by Democrats to drop out of the race, where Democratic voters put off by party infighting might go, what to make of the Heritage Foundation’s war gaming and statements about election theft, how major speech issues become partisan and toxic, and predictions for Trump’s vice presidential pick.Famed banking whistleblower Brad Birkenfeld discusses the IRS’ much delayed effort to crack down on high level tax fraud, why these efforts still aren’t targeting the biggest offenders and why more funding only exacerbates the problem.The Misfits also discuss Delta Airlines affirming anti-Arab social media posts, a major new AT&T hack, and this week’s news of the weird, including insured reproductive organs.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

2024

