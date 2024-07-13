https://sputnikglobe.com/20240713/bidens-verbal-gaffes-at-nato-summit-raises-more-doubt-among-backers---1119355123.html
Biden's Verbal Gaffes at NATO Summit Raises More Doubt Among Backers
2024-07-13T04:04+0000
2024-07-13T04:04+0000
2024-07-13T05:33+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0c/1119355229_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b27b9c35fb76db74e0eaa3969e8bd41f.png
Biden's Verbal Gaffes at NATO Summit Raises More Doubt Among Backers
2024
Biden's Verbal Gaffes at NATO Summit Raises More Doubt Among Backers
04:04 GMT 13.07.2024 (Updated: 05:33 GMT 13.07.2024)
On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss political developments around the globe including Biden's long-awaited NATO Summit speech.
The show begins with Host and reporter at CGTN Radio Anna Ge sharing her perspective on China's reaction to NATO accusations against Beijing of being an 'enabler.'
Then, geopolitical analyst and journalist Fiorella Isabel talks about Biden's NATO news conference and the public's reaction.
Financial analyst and CEO of Larrea Wealth Management Aquiles Larrea shares his expertise on the latest inflation numbers.
The show closes with veteran news anchor and RT reporter Manila Chan weighing in on award-winning actor George Clooney asking President Biden to drop out from the race.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM