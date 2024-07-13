https://sputnikglobe.com/20240713/frances-macron-positions-himself-as-kingmaker-after-high-stakes-election-1119357028.html

France's Macron Positions Himself as Kingmaker After High Stakes Election

France's Macron Positions Himself as Kingmaker After High Stakes Election

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Backstory, Rachel concluded the week with a discussion on a plethora of topics, including the latest from the French political spectrum, as President Emmanuel Macron positions himself as a sort of 'kingmaker' among the left and right.

2024-07-13T04:02+0000

2024-07-13T04:02+0000

2024-07-13T05:33+0000

the backstory

france

emmanuel macron

nato

hungary

viktor orban

donald trump

joe biden

radio

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0c/1119357142_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8a9b04719ddb4dbeba973cdde9c7410e.png

France's Macron Positions Himself as Kingmaker after High Stakes Election Sputnik International On this episode of The Backstory, Rachel concluded the week with a discussion on a plethora of topics, including the latest from the French political spectrum, as President Emmanuel Macron positions himself as a sort of 'kingmaker' among the left and right.

Rachel began the last show of the week with a discussion on the future of US President Joe Biden's candidacy amid growing calls for him to drop out of the 2024 election. Radio host and political commentator Misty Winston broke down Biden's speech at the NATO summit and the current state of the Democratic Party.Following a discussion on Biden's candidacy, Rachel was joined by writer and journalist Nebojsa Malic, who spoke to the show about the NATO summit and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's meeting with Republican candidate Donald Trump.Independent journalist Robert Inlakesh then spoke to the show about the collapse of the Gaza ceasefire talks after Israel pulled out of the negotiations.In the final segment of the week, Rachel spoke to syndicated columnist, author and journalist Ted Rall about the latest political conundrum in France, as Parliament has failed to form a majority.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

france

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

nato, nato summit, nato summit in washington,joe biden, joe biden health, joe biden age, joe biden campaign, joe biden presidential race, 2024 us presidential election, 2024 us presidential race, us democratic party, will joe biden be replaced?, orban-trump meeting,french parliament, no majority in french parliament