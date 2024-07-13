International
Gunfire Erupts at Trump's Speech in Pennsylvania, Former President Appears Injured
Gunfire reportedly erupted at former US President Donald Trump's speech in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The former president was speaking at his rally in the city of Butler when it was cut short by the sound of gunshots. Trump then put his hand to his ear, sat down behind the podium and was surrounded by bodyguards, a broadcast showed. A couple of minutes later, the guards were leading the former president off the stage, with his right ear bloodied.US Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said on Saturday that former President Donald Trump is safe after an apparent shooting during a campaign rally in the state of Pennsylvania.US President Joe Biden Made Aware of Reported ShootingPresident Joe Biden has been briefed on the apparent shooting at former President Donald Trump's campaign rally in the state of Pennsylvania, the White House said in a statement.Trump Campaign Confirms the Former President is FineThe Trump campaign said former President Donald Trump is fine following an apparent shooting at a campaign rally in the state of Pennsylvania.
23:07 GMT 13.07.2024 (Updated: 23:20 GMT 13.07.2024)
© AP Photo / Gene J. PuskarRepublican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024.
Being updated
The former president was reportedly injured but is expected to survive, said two senior law enforcement officials. The 78-year-old appeared to have sustained a bloody ear.
Gunfire reportedly erupted at former US President Donald Trump's speech in Pennsylvania on Saturday.
The former president was speaking at his rally in the city of Butler when it was cut short by the sound of gunshots. Trump then put his hand to his ear, sat down behind the podium and was surrounded by bodyguards, a broadcast showed.
A couple of minutes later, the guards were leading the former president off the stage, with his right ear bloodied.
US Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said on Saturday that former President Donald Trump is safe after an apparent shooting during a campaign rally in the state of Pennsylvania.

"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available," Guglielmi said on social media.

US President Joe Biden Made Aware of Reported Shooting

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the apparent shooting at former President Donald Trump's campaign rally in the state of Pennsylvania, the White House said in a statement.
"The President has received an initial briefing on the incident at Former President Trump’s rally," the White House said on Saturday.

Trump Campaign Confirms the Former President is Fine

The Trump campaign said former President Donald Trump is fine following an apparent shooting at a campaign rally in the state of Pennsylvania.
"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow," a the Trump campaign said in a statement on Saturday.
