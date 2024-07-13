https://sputnikglobe.com/20240713/gunfire-erupts-at-trumps-speech-in-pennsylvania-his-ear-bleeding-1119366677.html

Gunfire Erupts at Trump's Speech in Pennsylvania, Former President Appears Injured

Gunfire Erupts at Trump's Speech in Pennsylvania, Former President Appears Injured

Sputnik International

The former president was reportedly injured but is expected to survive, said two senior law enforcement officials. The 78-year-old appeared to have sustained a... 13.07.2024, Sputnik International

2024-07-13T23:07+0000

2024-07-13T23:07+0000

2024-07-13T23:20+0000

americas

donald trump

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0d/1119366520_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2427ce49505a21cca44e30c95a6f7250.jpg

Gunfire reportedly erupted at former US President Donald Trump's speech in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The former president was speaking at his rally in the city of Butler when it was cut short by the sound of gunshots. Trump then put his hand to his ear, sat down behind the podium and was surrounded by bodyguards, a broadcast showed. A couple of minutes later, the guards were leading the former president off the stage, with his right ear bloodied.US Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said on Saturday that former President Donald Trump is safe after an apparent shooting during a campaign rally in the state of Pennsylvania.US President Joe Biden Made Aware of Reported ShootingPresident Joe Biden has been briefed on the apparent shooting at former President Donald Trump's campaign rally in the state of Pennsylvania, the White House said in a statement.Trump Campaign Confirms the Former President is FineThe Trump campaign said former President Donald Trump is fine following an apparent shooting at a campaign rally in the state of Pennsylvania.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump