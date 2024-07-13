https://sputnikglobe.com/20240713/lukashenko-says-ukraine-pulled-back-troops-from-border-with-belarus-1119364729.html
Lukashenko Says Ukraine Pulled Back Troops From Border With Belarus
Lukashenko Says Ukraine Pulled Back Troops From Border With Belarus
16:28 GMT 13.07.2024 (Updated: 16:51 GMT 13.07.2024)
Ukrainian troop buildup on the border with Belarus has suddenly come to an end as Kiev opted to pull back its forces, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.
The Ukrainian troop withdrawal has taken place after “certain work” performed by Belarus, Lukashenko said as quoted by local media, adding that Kiev pulled its forces – including the “additional troops previously deployed in the border region – from the Belarusian-Ukrainian border zone.
“We have no complications with the Ukrainians now and I hope we will not have any in the future,” the Belarusian president added.
Lukashenko also mentioned that he ordered his military to reciprocate and scale down troop presence in the border area, which was increased in response to the Ukrainian troop buildup.
Earlier, Belarus was forced to deploy additional air defense units near the border with Ukraine in response to a sharp uptick in Ukrainian drone activity in the region. The ensuing Ukrainian troop buildup near the border also led to Belarusian Armed Forces being placed on high alert, which included the deployment of Iskander ballistic missile systems.
Last week, veteran Russian military and international affairs specialist Andrei Koshkin suggested Ukrainian military activity could have been a “provocation staged by the Kiev regime in an attempt to destabilize Belarus, to attract the attention of the Western countries.”