https://sputnikglobe.com/20240713/new-russiagate-claims-ahead-of-2024-election-1119354163.html
New Russiagate Claims Ahead of 2024 Election
New Russiagate Claims Ahead of 2024 Election
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie discuss various current events including the Democrats launching Russiagate 3.0.
2024-07-13T04:05+0000
2024-07-13T04:05+0000
2024-07-13T05:31+0000
the final countdown
radio
china
nato
russiagate
inflation
joe biden
egypt
gaza strip
israel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0c/1119354004_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3f24951c2a13936d902780c6944e952e.jpg
New Russiagate Claims Ahead of 2024 Election
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie discuss various current events including the Democrats launching Russiagate 3.0.
The show begins with Senior Asia Pacific International Relations Policy Expert Sourabh Gupta sharing his perspective on China's response to the NATO accusations amid the summit.Then, Craig "Pasta" Jardula, political analyst and podcast host weighs in on the new wave of Russiagate accusations from the Democratic party.The second hour starts with the chief market strategist of Bubba Trading Todd "Bubba" Horwitz sharing his expertise on the latest inflation numbers.The show closes with human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik joining the show to discuss the ceasefire negotiations in Egypt.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
china
egypt
gaza strip
israel
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0c/1119354004_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2df03ee06725d30d91b2d426be80750e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
nato, nato summit, nato summit in washington, russiagate, us democratic party, us economy, us inflation, gaza war, gaza ceasefire, ceasefire negotiations in egypt
nato, nato summit, nato summit in washington, russiagate, us democratic party, us economy, us inflation, gaza war, gaza ceasefire, ceasefire negotiations in egypt
New Russiagate Claims Ahead of 2024 Election
04:05 GMT 13.07.2024 (Updated: 05:31 GMT 13.07.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie discuss various current events including the Democrats launching Russiagate 3.0.
The show begins with Senior Asia Pacific International Relations Policy Expert Sourabh Gupta sharing his perspective on China's response to the NATO accusations amid the summit.
Then, Craig "Pasta" Jardula, political analyst and podcast host weighs in on the new wave of Russiagate accusations from the Democratic party.
The second hour starts with the chief market strategist of Bubba Trading Todd "Bubba" Horwitz sharing his expertise on the latest inflation numbers.
The show closes with human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik joining the show to discuss the ceasefire negotiations in Egypt.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM