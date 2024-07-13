https://sputnikglobe.com/20240713/new-russiagate-claims-ahead-of-2024-election-1119354163.html

New Russiagate Claims Ahead of 2024 Election

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie discuss various current events including the Democrats launching Russiagate 3.0.

The show begins with Senior Asia Pacific International Relations Policy Expert Sourabh Gupta sharing his perspective on China's response to the NATO accusations amid the summit.Then, Craig "Pasta" Jardula, political analyst and podcast host weighs in on the new wave of Russiagate accusations from the Democratic party.The second hour starts with the chief market strategist of Bubba Trading Todd "Bubba" Horwitz sharing his expertise on the latest inflation numbers.The show closes with human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik joining the show to discuss the ceasefire negotiations in Egypt.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

