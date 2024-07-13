https://sputnikglobe.com/20240713/new-system-to-turn-urine-into-water-inside-space-suits-proposed-by-us-scientists-1119365330.html

New System to Turn Urine Into Water Inside Space Suits Proposed by US Scientists

A team of researchers at Cornell University has proposed a design for a waste management system for space suits that would recycle urine into potable water.

The new study has been published in the Frontiers in Space Technologies journal and postulates that the system is aimed at attaining 75% water recovery (with a 85% urine collection rate) while consuming less than 10 percent of the extravehicular mobility unit’s energy.Via the use of both forward and reverse osmosis, the new system is expected to filter the collected urine, separating all contaminants from the liquid and leaving behind water that can then be imbibed again.The proposed system may be a serious boon to astronauts engaged in lengthy extravehicular activities as there is only so much drinking water that can be stored in a space suit.It may also help further improve hygiene, as astronauts currently have to rely on the maximum absorbency garment (MAG), which is essentially a “highly absorbent adult diaper.”“Despite its ability to absorb waste within the requirements, the MAG’s deleterious effect on astronaut health and comfort has been extensively documented,” the researchers explain, noting that “astronauts often eat reduced meals or follow a low-residue diet for several days prior to the EVA in order to avoid using the MAG, which may reduce their performance during physically demanding spacewalks.”

