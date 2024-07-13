https://sputnikglobe.com/20240713/russia-in-top-ten-for-trade-surplus-in-2023-1119361084.html

Russia in Top Ten for Trade Surplus in 2023

Sputnik International

World Bank data shows 43 countries achieved a trade surplus last year with China topping the list, while 72 were in deficit, with the US ratching up the largest deficit of $1.1 trillion.

Russia earned $121 billion in trade surplus last year, placing it seventh in the global ranking, according to World Bank data analyzed by Sputnik.Globally, countries exported a net total of $23.3 trillion worth of goods and imported $22.9 trillion, resulting in a trade surplus of $365 billion. In total, 43 countries achieved a trade surplus, with a combined amount of $2.5 trillion.China earned the most from trade, achieving a trade surplus of $594 billion. Next were Germany with a surplus of $245.3 billion and Ireland with net trade earnings of $178 billion, respectively. The top five also included Singapore ($155 billion) and Switzerland ($131 billion). Saudi Arabia ranked sixth with $127 billion.The Netherlands ($97 billion), Australia ($83 billion), and Brazil ($81 billion) rounded out the top ten. Conversely, 72 countries experienced trade deficits, collectively amounting to $2.3 trillion. The United States saw the largest deficit of $1.1 trillion, followed by India with $245 billion, the UK with $232 billion, France with $88 billion, and Turkiye with $87 billion.

