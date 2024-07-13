https://sputnikglobe.com/20240713/third-time-the-charm-germany-draws-up-contingency-plan-for-war-1119363879.html

Third Time the Charm? Germany Draws Up Contingency Plan for War

Third Time the Charm? Germany Draws Up Contingency Plan for War

Sputnik International

As NATO continues to stoke tensions in Europe by arming the Ukrainian conflict, Germany has drafted a plan for a possible war in the region.

2024-07-13T13:28+0000

2024-07-13T13:28+0000

2024-07-13T13:28+0000

world

germany

nato

war

contingency plan

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100149031_0:86:3072:1814_1920x0_80_0_0_7e0b9e13e8c728cd4e155ba7a5b5e2b3.jpg

Dubbed Operationsplan Deutschland (Operational Plan Germany) or OPLAN DEU for short, the plan deals with issues ranging from “homeland security and the protection of defense-critical infrastructure to deployment planning and national territorial defense,” German Brigadier General Thomas Hambach said as quoted by Abendzeitung Munchen.The plan also addresses the possibility of rapid NATO troop movements through Germany.OPLAN DEU is drafted by military and civilian experts, including people affiliated with federal ministries, local administrations and emergency services.The exact contents of the plan are classified, though German media already surmised that the document outlines procedures to be enacted if Germany finds itself in a war.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

germany war plan, germany nato troops, germany war preparations