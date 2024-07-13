https://sputnikglobe.com/20240713/weekly-news-wrap-up-nato-threatens-russia-and-china-biden-on-the-political-ropes-1119358273.html

Weekly News Wrap-Up: NATO Threatens Russia and China; Biden on the Political Ropes

Weekly News Wrap-Up: NATO Threatens Russia and China; Biden on the Political Ropes

The NATO conference in DC featured notable gaffes by President Biden as he struggled to drag the bloc into World War Three against Russia and China.

Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the NATO conference and rumors that the Democrats will attempt to replace Joe Biden.Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host of On the Ground on WPFW Pacifica Radio, joins us to discuss the NATO conference and how the US works to turn the bloc into a worldwide army for US hegemony.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go joins us to discuss the NATO conference, Biden's political woes, and the US destabilization of Europe.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, and Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack, and thepolemicist.net, come together to discuss President Biden's press conference, the NATO conference and talk that Joe Biden will be replaced.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog, come together to discuss US imperialism in Haiti and Africa and the NATO conference.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

