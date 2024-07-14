Photos: Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt
Former US President Donald Trump and presidential candidate was injured with firearms at the Pennsylvania rally on July 13.The former president was speaking at his rally in the city of Butler when he was interrupted by the sound of gunshots. Trump then put his hand to his ear and sat down behind the podium, surrounded by bodyguards. His wounds appeared to be superficial – the shooter damaged Trump’s ear.
The incident triggered a wave of criticism towards US security services that failed to protect the presidential candidate.
