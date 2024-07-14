International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240714/1119370562.html
Photos: Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt
Photos: Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt
Sputnik International
Former US President Donald Trump and presidential candidate was injured with firearms at the Pennsylvania rally on July 13.The former president was speaking at his rally in the city of Butler when he was interrupted by the sound of gunshots. Trump then put his hand to his ear and sat down behind the podium, surrounded by bodyguards. His wounds appeared to be superficial – the shooter damaged Trump’s ear.
2024-07-14T17:15+0000
2024-07-14T17:15+0000
donald trump
multimedia
photo
pennsylvania
the secret service
donald trump assassination attempt
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0e/1119370732_0:0:2958:1664_1920x0_80_0_0_452e5d71a85b89c4c33f80e8667f3207.jpg
Former US President and presidential candidate Donald Trump was injured with firearms at a Pennsylvania rally on July 13.He was speaking in the city of Butler when he was interrupted by the sound of gunshots. Trump then put his hand to his ear and sat down behind the podium, surrounded by bodyguards. His wounds appeared to be superficial – the shooter damaged Trump’s ear.Explore Sputnik’s gallery to learn more.
pennsylvania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0e/1119370732_70:0:2801:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_09f5e3ba772a38ad64fa05a9cd8b372d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump assasination attempt, donald trump gunshot, donald trump security, us elections, us november elections
donald trump assasination attempt, donald trump gunshot, donald trump security, us elections, us november elections

Photos: Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt

17:15 GMT 14.07.2024
Subscribe
The incident triggered a wave of criticism towards US security services that failed to protect the presidential candidate.
Former US President and presidential candidate Donald Trump was injured with firearms at a Pennsylvania rally on July 13.
He was speaking in the city of Butler when he was interrupted by the sound of gunshots. Trump then put his hand to his ear and sat down behind the podium, surrounded by bodyguards. His wounds appeared to be superficial – the shooter damaged Trump’s ear.
Explore Sputnik’s gallery to learn more.
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci

Trump leaves the stage surrounded by security. With his ear bleeding, he shouts to the crowd: "Fight!"

Trump leaves the stage surrounded by security. With his ear bleeding, he shouts to the crowd: &quot;Fight!&quot; - Sputnik International
1/10
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci

Trump leaves the stage surrounded by security. With his ear bleeding, he shouts to the crowd: "Fight!"

© AP Photo / Gene J. Puskar

Trump leaves the stage with the help of the Secret Service agents.

Trump leaves the stage with the help of the Secret Service agents. - Sputnik International
2/10
© AP Photo / Gene J. Puskar

Trump leaves the stage with the help of the Secret Service agents.

© AP Photo / Evan Vucci

Trump is covered by Secret Service agents at the campaign rally.

Trump is covered by Secret Service agents at the campaign rally. - Sputnik International
3/10
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci

Trump is covered by Secret Service agents at the campaign rally.

© AP Photo / Gene J. Puskar

Police snipers return fire after a shooter took aim at Trump who was speaking at the rally.

Police snipers return fire after a shooter took aim at Trump who was speaking at the rally. - Sputnik International
4/10
© AP Photo / Gene J. Puskar

Police snipers return fire after a shooter took aim at Trump who was speaking at the rally.

© AP Photo / Gene J. Puskar

The shots rang out about four minutes after the start of the speech at the election rally. Panic arose, shouts of "get down" and "run" were heard.

The shots rang out about four minutes after the start of the speech at the election rally. Panic arose, shouts of &quot;get down&quot; and &quot;run&quot; were heard. - Sputnik International
5/10
© AP Photo / Gene J. Puskar

The shots rang out about four minutes after the start of the speech at the election rally. Panic arose, shouts of "get down" and "run" were heard.

© AP Photo / Evan Vucci

The crowd is shocked by the shooting.

The crowd is shocked by the shooting. - Sputnik International
6/10
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci

The crowd is shocked by the shooting.

© AP Photo / Gene J. Puskar

One person was killed and two others were seriously injured as a result of the shooting.

One person was killed and two others were seriously injured as a result of the shooting. - Sputnik International
7/10
© AP Photo / Gene J. Puskar

One person was killed and two others were seriously injured as a result of the shooting.

© AP Photo / Gene J. Puskar

Trump gets into a car after the assassination attempt.

Trump gets into a car after the assassination attempt. - Sputnik International
8/10
© AP Photo / Gene J. Puskar

Trump gets into a car after the assassination attempt.

© AP Photo / Don Wright

Pennsylvania State Troopers guard the entrance to Butler Memorial Hospital, where Trump was said to be taken after the shooting at his campaign rally in Butler, Pa.

Pennsylvania State Troopers guard the entrance to Butler Memorial Hospital, where Trump was said to be taken after the shooting at his campaign rally in Butler, Pa. - Sputnik International
9/10
© AP Photo / Don Wright

Pennsylvania State Troopers guard the entrance to Butler Memorial Hospital, where Trump was said to be taken after the shooting at his campaign rally in Butler, Pa.

© AP Photo / Evan Vucci

A campaign rally site is empty and littered with debris today after the crowd left the place.

A campaign rally site is empty and littered with debris today after the crowd left the place. - Sputnik International
10/10
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci

A campaign rally site is empty and littered with debris today after the crowd left the place.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала