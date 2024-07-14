https://sputnikglobe.com/20240714/1119370562.html

Photos: Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt

Photos: Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt

Sputnik International

Former US President Donald Trump and presidential candidate was injured with firearms at the Pennsylvania rally on July 13.The former president was speaking at his rally in the city of Butler when he was interrupted by the sound of gunshots. Trump then put his hand to his ear and sat down behind the podium, surrounded by bodyguards. His wounds appeared to be superficial – the shooter damaged Trump’s ear.

2024-07-14T17:15+0000

2024-07-14T17:15+0000

2024-07-14T17:15+0000

donald trump

multimedia

photo

pennsylvania

the secret service

donald trump assassination attempt

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0e/1119370732_0:0:2958:1664_1920x0_80_0_0_452e5d71a85b89c4c33f80e8667f3207.jpg

Former US President and presidential candidate Donald Trump was injured with firearms at a Pennsylvania rally on July 13.He was speaking in the city of Butler when he was interrupted by the sound of gunshots. Trump then put his hand to his ear and sat down behind the podium, surrounded by bodyguards. His wounds appeared to be superficial – the shooter damaged Trump’s ear.Explore Sputnik’s gallery to learn more.

pennsylvania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump assasination attempt, donald trump gunshot, donald trump security, us elections, us november elections