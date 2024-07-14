https://sputnikglobe.com/20240714/alien-hunting-group-announces-new-technologies-to-aid-their-quest---report-1119366083.html

Alien 'Hunting' Group Announces New Technologies to Aid Their Quest - Report

Researchers from Breakthrough Listen have announced new technology they say will transform their search for intelligent life in space.

Researchers from Breakthrough Listen have announced new technology they say will transform their search for intelligent life in space. The group, which is the world’s largest scientific research program whose mission is to find alien civilizations, will debut their findings at the group's annual conference which will be held in Oxford this week, The Guardian reported on Saturday.Steve Croft, an astronomer and project scientist with Breakthrough Listen said that technologies are currently being developed across the globe which will help “transform” how the group looks for alien civilizations. These include the Square Kilometer Array which is made up of radio telescopes being built in South Africa and Australia as well as the Vera Rubin Observatory - the world’s largest camera - being constructed in Chile.Both facilities may begin their observations in the next few years and will provide the group with their collected data, and artificial intelligence will then analyze the collected information, possibly helping the group to find evidence of intelligent life forms in space.Breakthrough Listen is a program that includes a survey of 1,000,000 closest stars to Earth and scans the center of Earth’s galaxy - as well as the entire “galactic plane” - to listen for messages from the 100 closest galaxies to Earth, the group said on their website prior to the news report. They add that the instruments they use are among the “world’s most powerful” and are “50 times more sensitive than existing telescopes”.The program, which said they would commit a total of $100,000,000 for their initiative over the course of a decade, added that their radio surveys “cover 10 times more of the sky than previous programs” and cover at least “5 times more of the radio spectrum - and do it 100 times faster”.Breakthrough Listen also said they are carrying out their broadest search yet for optical laser transmissions, and that these spectroscopic searches are 1,000 times more effective at finding laser signals than ordinary visible light surveys.In 2023, it was announced that University of Oxford would be the new international headquarters for Breakthrough Listen after previously being headquartered at the University of California, Berkeley. The switch will better allow the group to utilize the Square Kilometer Array whose large array of radio dishes and antennas spans two continents.

