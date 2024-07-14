https://sputnikglobe.com/20240714/musk-endorses-trump-slams-lack-of-secret-service-protection-at-rally-1119367894.html
Musk Endorses Trump, Slams Lack of Secret Service Protection at Rally
Musk Endorses Trump, Slams Lack of Secret Service Protection at Rally
Sputnik International
The controversial tech magnate has increasingly used the X social media platform to promote conservative views.
2024-07-14T05:02+0000
2024-07-14T05:02+0000
2024-07-14T05:02+0000
americas
newsfeed
elon musk
donald trump
assassination attempt
conspiracy theory
us
2024 us presidential election
shooting
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0e/1119368194_0:44:3072:1772_1920x0_80_0_0_7633e8e5c66553dcfc167f36eea98915.jpg
Tesla and X social media platform CEO Elon Musk endorsed Donald Trump’s bid for reelection, taking the opportunity to also criticize the former president’s Secret Service detail after an apparent assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.The billionaire reposted messages from conservative personalities alleging incompetence or a conspiracy to allow the former president to be killed on the part of the US Secret Service.“Exactly,” Musk responded to one user who asked “How the hell was such an obvious line of sight not secured?” He also reposted a video of an eyewitness to the event alleging he and others had attempted to warn security officials as the shooter appeared on a nearby roof.The controversial businessman has increasingly used the X social media platform to promote conservative views after purchasing the website in 2022, helping Florida Governor Ron DeSantis launch his failed presidential bid last year in an online event plagued by technical difficulties.Musk has voiced approval of Trump's promises to increase tariffs on China, once warning that Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers would "demolish" US automakers like Tesla without increased trade barriers.The self-avowed champion of free speech has claimed he intends to promote more open discussion on the X social media platform (previously known as Twitter), but self-reported data indicates the website is now complying with more FBI requests to disclose user information than it did under its previous owner.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240524/russia-muting-musks-starlink-satellites-using-sophisticated-electronic-warfare-tools-1118614899.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0e/1119368194_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_145441a0a52e8a20c1ff1e5bd582caff.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
musk endorses trump, musk secret service, musk trump assassination attempt, killing trump, shooting at trump, assassination on trump, kill trump
musk endorses trump, musk secret service, musk trump assassination attempt, killing trump, shooting at trump, assassination on trump, kill trump
Musk Endorses Trump, Slams Lack of Secret Service Protection at Rally
The controversial tech magnate has increasingly used the X social media platform to promote conservative views.
Tesla and X social media platform CEO Elon Musk endorsed Donald Trump’s bid for reelection, taking the opportunity to also criticize the former president’s Secret Service detail after an apparent assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.
“I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,” the tech magnate said Saturday, posting a video of the politician defiantly pumping his fist into the air before being helped off stage by security. Trump suffered a minor injury after a bullet appeared to graze the right side of his face and hit his ear.
The billionaire reposted messages from conservative personalities alleging incompetence or a conspiracy to allow the former president to be killed on the part of the US Secret Service.
“Exactly,” Musk responded
to one user who asked “How the hell was such an obvious line of sight not secured?” He also reposted a video of an eyewitness to the event alleging he and others had attempted to warn security officials as the shooter appeared on a nearby roof.
“The head of the Secret Service and the leader of this security detail should resign,” Musk posted.
The controversial businessman has increasingly used the X social media platform to promote conservative views after purchasing the website in 2022, helping Florida Governor Ron DeSantis launch his failed presidential bid last year in an online event plagued by technical difficulties.
Musk has voiced approval of Trump's promises to increase tariffs on China, once warning
that Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers would "demolish" US automakers like Tesla
without increased trade barriers.
The self-avowed champion of free speech has claimed he intends to promote more open discussion on the X social media platform (previously known as Twitter), but self-reported data indicates
the website is now complying with more FBI requests to disclose user information than it did under its previous owner.