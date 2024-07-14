https://sputnikglobe.com/20240714/musk-endorses-trump-slams-lack-of-secret-service-protection-at-rally-1119367894.html

Musk Endorses Trump, Slams Lack of Secret Service Protection at Rally

The controversial tech magnate has increasingly used the X social media platform to promote conservative views.

Tesla and X social media platform CEO Elon Musk endorsed Donald Trump’s bid for reelection, taking the opportunity to also criticize the former president’s Secret Service detail after an apparent assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.The billionaire reposted messages from conservative personalities alleging incompetence or a conspiracy to allow the former president to be killed on the part of the US Secret Service.“Exactly,” Musk responded to one user who asked “How the hell was such an obvious line of sight not secured?” He also reposted a video of an eyewitness to the event alleging he and others had attempted to warn security officials as the shooter appeared on a nearby roof.The controversial businessman has increasingly used the X social media platform to promote conservative views after purchasing the website in 2022, helping Florida Governor Ron DeSantis launch his failed presidential bid last year in an online event plagued by technical difficulties.Musk has voiced approval of Trump's promises to increase tariffs on China, once warning that Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers would "demolish" US automakers like Tesla without increased trade barriers.The self-avowed champion of free speech has claimed he intends to promote more open discussion on the X social media platform (previously known as Twitter), but self-reported data indicates the website is now complying with more FBI requests to disclose user information than it did under its previous owner.

