International
Gunfire Erupts at Trump's Speech in Pennsylvania, Former President Injured
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240714/ukraine-faces-epidemic-of-drowning-deaths-as-desperate-men-attempt-to-flee-conflict-1119367435.html
Ukraine Faces Epidemic of Drowning Deaths as Desperate Men Attempt to Flee Conflict
Ukraine Faces Epidemic of Drowning Deaths as Desperate Men Attempt to Flee Conflict
Sputnik International
“They’re destroying our kids,” said one young man’s mother to reporters, blaming Ukrainian authorities for her son’s demise.
2024-07-14T04:29+0000
2024-07-14T04:44+0000
world
angela merkel
ukraine
romania
russia
wall street journal
hungary
draft dodger
draft
military draft
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0e/1119367278_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_be400a50f74b85745629bb6b694c7551.jpg
Deaths from drowning are on the rise as desperate men attempt to flee Ukraine by swimming across the river separating the country from neighboring Romania and Hungary.Pidmalivskiy’s circumstances were unique, the newspaper reported, because the private had previously fought for two years after returning from Slovakia to volunteer for the war effort. His change of heart as the intractable conflict drags on illustrates the strain experienced by Kiev’s diminished military as a controversial plan to draft younger men stalls amid public opposition.One poll earlier this year found that 63% of fighting-age men in Ukraine are unwilling to be drafted, while half oppose attempts to conscript new soldiers. Another found that only 10% of respondents were prepared to join the country’s armed forces.“At least 44,000 Ukrainians have left the country illegally,” according to the Wall Street Journal report, citing authorities in Moldova, Romania and Slovakia. “That doesn’t include men who crossed the border officially using documents exempting them from military service issued in exchange for bribes.”A report in February noted that most Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 are forbidden from leaving the country, but thousands “have crossed out illegally by traversing fields, forests and rivers, often in the middle of the night and sometimes with the help of a smuggler.”Videos of draft officers publicly assaulting and kidnapping unwilling men have flooded social media, stoking resentment among many Ukrainians. Many soldiers complain they are underpaid and exhausted as a shortage of personnel prevents them from receiving regular rotation.Human smugglers are reportedly charging as much as $15,000 to help men leave the country as the practice displaces the trade in cigarettes and counterfeit goods as a highly profitable industry. Those who try to swim to freedom across the River Tysa, such as 25-year-old Valeriy Minikhinov, risk death from exhaustion.Reporting has demonstrated the key role of the United States in prolonging the conflict after it was revealed the country worked to scuttle multiple attempts at reconciliation between Russia and Ukraine during the early days of the conflict. In late 2022 former German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted that the proposed Minsk accords, negotiated with the help of several European leaders, were merely a stalling tactic to allow Kiev to build up its military for an anticipated war.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/prolonged-war-not-in-countrys-interest---ukrainian-analyst-1118118867.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240408/ukrainian-conscription-officers-assault-attempt-to-press-gang-14-year-old-1117804630.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240425/poland-and-lithuania-may-help-press-gang-ukrainians-into-kiev-regimes-military-1118113986.html
ukraine
romania
russia
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0e/1119367278_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_49d47edc228a068f4394a543e73c815f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine drowning deaths, ukraine draft dodgers, ukraine drowning river tysa, ivan pidmalivskiy drowning, valeriy minikhinov drowning, tisa river, avoid draft, leave ukraine, abandon ukraine, zelensky's defenders, zelensky regime, zelensky's regime, kiev regime, kyiv regime, zelenskyy regime
ukraine drowning deaths, ukraine draft dodgers, ukraine drowning river tysa, ivan pidmalivskiy drowning, valeriy minikhinov drowning, tisa river, avoid draft, leave ukraine, abandon ukraine, zelensky's defenders, zelensky regime, zelensky's regime, kiev regime, kyiv regime, zelenskyy regime

Ukraine Faces Epidemic of Drowning Deaths as Desperate Men Attempt to Flee Conflict

04:29 GMT 14.07.2024 (Updated: 04:44 GMT 14.07.2024)
© DANIEL MIHAILESCUA Romanian border police officer inspects Tisa river's bank backdropped by the wooden bridge connecting Romania and Ukraine nearby the Sighetu Marmatiei border point on May 17, 2024
A Romanian border police officer inspects Tisa river's bank backdropped by the wooden bridge connecting Romania and Ukraine nearby the Sighetu Marmatiei border point on May 17, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2024
© DANIEL MIHAILESCU
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
John Miles
All materials
“They’re destroying our kids,” said one young man’s mother to reporters, blaming Ukrainian authorities for her son’s demise.
Deaths from drowning are on the rise as desperate men attempt to flee Ukraine by swimming across the river separating the country from neighboring Romania and Hungary.
“It was seven weeks after Pvt. Ivan Pidmalivskiy had been due back on the front line with Russia when rescuers pulled his lifeless body from a river on Ukraine’s western edge. His death added to a toll of more than two dozen other men who have drowned in the River Tysa” reported the Wall Street Journal Saturday, “many of them fugitives from a military draft aimed at sustaining Ukraine’s war effort.”
Pidmalivskiy’s circumstances were unique, the newspaper reported, because the private had previously fought for two years after returning from Slovakia to volunteer for the war effort. His change of heart as the intractable conflict drags on illustrates the strain experienced by Kiev’s diminished military as a controversial plan to draft younger men stalls amid public opposition.
One poll earlier this year found that 63% of fighting-age men in Ukraine are unwilling to be drafted, while half oppose attempts to conscript new soldiers. Another found that only 10% of respondents were prepared to join the country’s armed forces.
President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2024
Analysis
Prolonged Conflict Not in Country’s Interest - Ukrainian Analyst
26 April, 04:40 GMT
“At least 44,000 Ukrainians have left the country illegally,” according to the Wall Street Journal report, citing authorities in Moldova, Romania and Slovakia. “That doesn’t include men who crossed the border officially using documents exempting them from military service issued in exchange for bribes.”
A report in February noted that most Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 are forbidden from leaving the country, but thousands “have crossed out illegally by traversing fields, forests and rivers, often in the middle of the night and sometimes with the help of a smuggler.”
“More than 18,000 others have been stopped by Ukraine while trying to flee over the border, while thousands more were caught at border checkpoints with documents the Ukrainian authorities deemed fake. Moldova, a former republic of the Soviet Union, has seen the greatest number of the new arrivals among the four countries the men are primarily escaping to.”
Videos of draft officers publicly assaulting and kidnapping unwilling men have flooded social media, stoking resentment among many Ukrainians. Many soldiers complain they are underpaid and exhausted as a shortage of personnel prevents them from receiving regular rotation.
Azov Battalion cadets deployed in the conflict zone in southeastern Ukraine, 2014. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2024
World
Ukrainian Conscription Officers Assault, Attempt to Press Gang 14 Year Old
8 April, 03:53 GMT
Human smugglers are reportedly charging as much as $15,000 to help men leave the country as the practice displaces the trade in cigarettes and counterfeit goods as a highly profitable industry. Those who try to swim to freedom across the River Tysa, such as 25-year-old Valeriy Minikhinov, risk death from exhaustion.
“They’re destroying our kids,” said the young man’s mother to reporters, blaming Ukrainian authorities for her son’s passing.
Reporting has demonstrated the key role of the United States in prolonging the conflict after it was revealed the country worked to scuttle multiple attempts at reconciliation between Russia and Ukraine during the early days of the conflict. In late 2022 former German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted that the proposed Minsk accords, negotiated with the help of several European leaders, were merely a stalling tactic to allow Kiev to build up its military for an anticipated war.
Ukrainian military medics try to give first aid to a soldier heavily wounded in a battle near Kremennaya in the Lugansk region, Russia, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2024
World
Poland and Lithuania May Help Press Gang Ukrainians Into Kiev Regime's Military
25 April, 19:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала