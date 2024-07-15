International
Belarus Registers World's First Patented Lung Cancer Vaccine From Cuba
Belarus Registers World's First Patented Lung Cancer Vaccine From Cuba
Belarus has registered Cimavax, a groundbreaking Cuban vaccine that trains the immune system to kill lung cancer cells, Cuban Foreign Minster Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla has announced.
"The first therapeutic vaccine against lung cancer, Cimavax, received the sanitary registration in Belarus," the minister said on social media on Sunday. The Cuban pharmaceuticals industry continues to deliver great results despite restrictions stemming from the United States' embargo, he added. The Cimavax vaccine, produced by Cuba's Center for Molecular Immunology, is the world's first officially patented and registered vaccine against lung cancer. The treatment allows the immune system to form neutralizing antibodies against epidermal growth factor (EGF).
10:16 GMT 15.07.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Belarus has registered Cimavax, a groundbreaking Cuban vaccine that trains the immune system to kill lung cancer cells, Cuban Foreign Minster Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla has announced.
"The first therapeutic vaccine against lung cancer, Cimavax, received the sanitary registration in Belarus," the minister said on social media on Sunday.
The Cuban pharmaceuticals industry continues to deliver great results despite restrictions stemming from the United States' embargo, he added.
The Cimavax vaccine, produced by Cuba's Center for Molecular Immunology, is the world's first officially patented and registered vaccine against lung cancer. The treatment allows the immune system to form neutralizing antibodies against epidermal growth factor (EGF).
