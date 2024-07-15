https://sputnikglobe.com/20240715/china-holds-naval-drills-in-south-china-sea-on-july-15-16-1119377015.html

China Holds Naval Drills in South China Sea on July 15-16

China Holds Naval Drills in South China Sea on July 15-16

Sputnik International

China is conducting military drills in the South China Sea on July 15-16, China Maritime Safety Administration said on Monday.

2024-07-15T05:01+0000

2024-07-15T05:01+0000

2024-07-15T05:01+0000

military

china

us-china relations

pla

people's liberation army (pla) navy

south china sea

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/05/1089667452_0:157:2000:1282_1920x0_80_0_0_e5132149a0c857442a16c417b07c603f.jpg

The exercises takes place in the waters of the South China Sea from 9:00 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT) on Monday and will run through 7:00 p.m. (11:00 GMT) on July 16, the administration said in a statement. The maritime safety department has provided the coordinates of the exercise area, which will be off-limits for the duration of the drills. No other details were disclosed.

china

south china sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, us-china tensions, china drills, pla, china navy, pla navy, china navy drills, south china sea drills