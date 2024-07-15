https://sputnikglobe.com/20240715/china-holds-naval-drills-in-south-china-sea-on-july-15-16-1119377015.html
China Holds Naval Drills in South China Sea on July 15-16
China is conducting military drills in the South China Sea on July 15-16, China Maritime Safety Administration said on Monday.
The exercises takes place in the waters of the South China Sea from 9:00 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT) on Monday and will run through 7:00 p.m. (11:00 GMT) on July 16, the administration said in a statement. The maritime safety department has provided the coordinates of the exercise area, which will be off-limits for the duration of the drills. No other details were disclosed.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is conducting military drills in the South China Sea on July 15-16, China Maritime Safety Administration said on Monday.
The exercises takes place in the waters of the South China Sea from 9:00 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT) on Monday and will run through 7:00 p.m. (11:00 GMT) on July 16, the administration said in a statement.
The maritime safety department has provided the coordinates of the exercise area, which will be off-limits for the duration of the drills.
No other details were disclosed.