Israel Struck By Worst West Nile Fever Outbreak in Quarter of Century

Israel has registered the highest in 25 years infection rate of West Nile fever, with 440 people infected and 32 dead, the Kan broadcaster reported on Monday, citing the Israeli Health Ministry.

While in 2000, the previous record year, 425 cases were reported throughout the entire period, the first seven months of 2024 have already surpassed that number, the broadcaster said, adding that from 2000, the annual median infection rate amounted to 100 people. Israel has for years been dealing with seasonal outbreaks of the disease, usually from July to November, the ministry said. This year the spike occurred earlier than usual, which might be connected to climate change and increasing temperatures providing a friendly environment for mosquitoes, the main carriers of the disease. The disease mainly spreads in tropical and subtropical regions, but has been increasingly recorded in non-tropical countries, such as Spain and Greece.

