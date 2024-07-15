https://sputnikglobe.com/20240715/israel-struck-by-worst-west-nile-fever-outbreak-in-quarter-of-century-1119383275.html
Israel has registered the highest in 25 years infection rate of West Nile fever, with 440 people infected and 32 dead, the Kan broadcaster reported on Monday, citing the Israeli Health Ministry.
While in 2000, the previous record year, 425 cases were reported throughout the entire period, the first seven months of 2024 have already surpassed that number, the broadcaster said, adding that from 2000, the annual median infection rate amounted to 100 people. Israel has for years been dealing with seasonal outbreaks of the disease, usually from July to November, the ministry said. This year the spike occurred earlier than usual, which might be connected to climate change and increasing temperatures providing a friendly environment for mosquitoes, the main carriers of the disease. The disease mainly spreads in tropical and subtropical regions, but has been increasingly recorded in non-tropical countries, such as Spain and Greece.
The disease is caused by West Nile virus, which is mainly transmitted to people through the bites of infected mosquitoes. The disease can result in damage to the central nervous system in the form of meningitis and encephalitis, as well as present in a flu-like form with headaches, fever and sore throat. However, about 80% of people who are infected do not show any symptoms. There is no vaccine available for people to prevent West Nile fever. The sick person does not pose a threat to other people.
