Secret Service Flags Rooftop as Security Risk Days Before Gunman Targets Trump - Reports

The US Secret Service had identified the rooftop, from which a gunman targeted former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally, as a potential risk days before the event, the NBC News broadcaster reported on Monday, citing two sources familiar with the agency's operations.
On Saturday, shots were fired during Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The former president sustained a gun wound to his right ear and was briefly hospitalized. The gunman killed an audience member and wounded two others in the crowd before being neutralized by the Secret Service.If an officer had been on the building, the gunman likely "wouldn't even attempt what he attempted," Anthony Cangelosi, a former Secret Service agent with experience in protecting presidential candidates, said.
12:48 GMT 15.07.2024 (Updated: 12:49 GMT 15.07.2024)
On Saturday, shots were fired during Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The former president sustained a gun wound to his right ear and was briefly hospitalized. The gunman killed an audience member and wounded two others in the crowd before being neutralized by the Secret Service.
"Someone should have been on the roof or securing the building so no one could get on the roof," a former senior Secret Service agent familiar with the planning told the broadcaster.
If an officer had been on the building, the gunman likely "wouldn't even attempt what he attempted
," Anthony Cangelosi, a former Secret Service agent with experience in protecting presidential candidates
, said.