Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine's Manpower, Ammunition Depot Hit in Kharkov - Underground Network
Sputnik International
A strike was launched against Ukrainian troops and an ammunition depot in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkov overnight, a resistance coordinator told Sputnik on Monday.
No further details were provided."In Kharkov, there were hits ... on [Ukrainian] manpower, and an ammunition depot was hit significantly," Sergey Lebedev, coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolaev, wrote on Telegram. Russian troops have been striking at infrastructure and critically important assets across Ukraine in response to attacks by the Ukraine military on civilian targets in Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was not targeting civilian assets.
News
Ukraine's Manpower, Ammunition Depot Hit in Kharkov - Underground Network

DONETSK (Sputnik) - A strike was launched against Ukrainian troops and an ammunition depot in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkov overnight, a resistance coordinator told Sputnik on Monday.
No further details were provided.
"In Kharkov, there were hits ... on [Ukrainian] manpower, and an ammunition depot was hit significantly," Sergey Lebedev, coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolaev, wrote on Telegram.
Russian troops have been striking at infrastructure and critically important assets across Ukraine in response to attacks by the Ukraine military on civilian targets in Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was not targeting civilian assets.
