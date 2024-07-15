https://sputnikglobe.com/20240715/ukraines-manpower-ammunition-depot-hit-in-kharkov---underground-network-1119377178.html

Ukraine's Manpower, Ammunition Depot Hit in Kharkov - Underground Network

Ukraine's Manpower, Ammunition Depot Hit in Kharkov - Underground Network

A strike was launched against Ukrainian troops and an ammunition depot in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkov overnight, a resistance coordinator told Sputnik on Monday.

No further details were provided."In Kharkov, there were hits ... on [Ukrainian] manpower, and an ammunition depot was hit significantly," Sergey Lebedev, coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolaev, wrote on Telegram. Russian troops have been striking at infrastructure and critically important assets across Ukraine in response to attacks by the Ukraine military on civilian targets in Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was not targeting civilian assets.

