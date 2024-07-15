https://sputnikglobe.com/20240715/ukraines-manpower-ammunition-depot-hit-in-kharkov---underground-network-1119377178.html
Ukraine's Manpower, Ammunition Depot Hit in Kharkov - Underground Network
Ukraine's Manpower, Ammunition Depot Hit in Kharkov - Underground Network
Sputnik International
A strike was launched against Ukrainian troops and an ammunition depot in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkov overnight, a resistance coordinator told Sputnik on Monday.
2024-07-15T06:15+0000
2024-07-15T06:15+0000
2024-07-15T06:15+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
russian army
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117228523_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_74edfe813f118a6bd5c5c4c63456f042.jpg
No further details were provided."In Kharkov, there were hits ... on [Ukrainian] manpower, and an ammunition depot was hit significantly," Sergey Lebedev, coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolaev, wrote on Telegram. Russian troops have been striking at infrastructure and critically important assets across Ukraine in response to attacks by the Ukraine military on civilian targets in Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was not targeting civilian assets.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117228523_298:0:1738:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f7cc93a187b2c4552df9e4b36a4d30d4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian strikes on ukraine, ukraine kharkov strikes, russian precision strikes
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian strikes on ukraine, ukraine kharkov strikes, russian precision strikes
Ukraine's Manpower, Ammunition Depot Hit in Kharkov - Underground Network
DONETSK (Sputnik) - A strike was launched against Ukrainian troops and an ammunition depot in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkov overnight, a resistance coordinator told Sputnik on Monday.
No further details were provided.
"In Kharkov, there were hits ... on [Ukrainian] manpower, and an ammunition depot was hit significantly," Sergey Lebedev, coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolaev, wrote on Telegram.
Russian troops have been striking at infrastructure and critically important assets across Ukraine in response to attacks by the Ukraine military on civilian targets in Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was not targeting civilian assets.