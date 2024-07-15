https://sputnikglobe.com/20240715/us-shifts-back-to-far-larger-strategic-manned-bomber-force-with-b-21-aircraft-1119383417.html

US Shifts Back to Far Larger Strategic Manned Bomber Force With B-21 Aircraft

US Shifts Back to Far Larger Strategic Manned Bomber Force With B-21 Aircraft

Sputnik International

The US Air Force will again greatly expand the depleted manned bomber element of the strategic nuclear Triad - the land, undersea and airbase legs of its nuclear deterrent - when it deploys the B-21 aircraft, General Andrew Gebara said on Monday.

2024-07-15T18:55+0000

2024-07-15T18:55+0000

2024-07-15T18:55+0000

military

us air force

air force

us

b-21

b-52

b-1

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/17/1118599023_0:50:1024:626_1920x0_80_0_0_4e4ba20fab9e359eb6e9e07e1e36a24d.jpg

"We are shifting from 20 low observable [Stealth-capable] bombers to far larger numbers [with the B-21 program]," US Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration Gen. Gebara told a Mitchell Aerospace Institute podcast. "The B-21 is succeeding in its flight tests but it still isn't there yet. We still have a lot of work to do." Gebara said the Air Force was looking at deploying a force of 140 to 175 B-21 bombers. The Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider is being developed as a long-range, stealth intercontinental strategic bomber that can deliver conventional and thermonuclear weapons. It is designed to replace the Rockwell B-1 Lancer and Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit stealth aircraft by 2040, and possibly the Boeing B-52 after that. The aircraft, which made its maiden flight in November 2023, is widely seen as the US equivalent of the Russian Tupolev PAK DA and it is expected to be capable of subsonic flight at Mach 0.8, according to published reports.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/b-2-vs-b-21-will-pentagons-new-big-budget-bomber-be-another-wedge-shaped-waste-of-money-1118599180.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us air force, b-21, n-52, b-1, strategic nuclear triad