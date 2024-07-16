EU Official Calls Trump's Vice President Pick Vance 'Disaster' for Ukraine - Reports

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240716/eu-official-calls-trumps-vice-president-pick-vance-disaster-for-ukraine---reports-1119387498.html
On Monday, Trump announced Vance as his running mate for the 2024 presidential race. Vance is known for criticizing the US multi-billion dollar military aid to Ukraine and calling for talks with Russia. He has also said that Kiev's goal of restoring the 1991 borders was unrealistic, and that a settlement of the conflict required the consolidation of Ukrainian neutrality and the freezing of territorial disputes.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A senior EU official said that the nomination of Republican US Senator James David Vance as former US President Donald Trump's running mate in the 2024 US presidential election is a "disaster" for Ukraine, Politico reported on Tuesday.
On Monday, Trump announced Vance as his running mate for the 2024 presidential race.
"This is a disaster for Ukraine," the official was quoted by the newspaper as saying.
Vance is known for criticizing the US multi-billion dollar military aid to Ukraine and calling for talks with Russia. He has also said that Kiev's goal of restoring the 1991 borders was unrealistic, and that a settlement of the conflict required the consolidation of Ukrainian neutrality and the freezing of territorial disputes.