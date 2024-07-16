https://sputnikglobe.com/20240716/eu-official-calls-trumps-vice-president-pick-vance-disaster-for-ukraine---reports-1119387498.html

EU Official Calls Trump's Vice President Pick Vance 'Disaster' for Ukraine - Reports

EU Official Calls Trump's Vice President Pick Vance 'Disaster' for Ukraine - Reports

Sputnik International

A senior EU official said that the nomination of Republican US Senator James David Vance as former US President Donald Trump's running mate in the 2024 US presidential election is a "disaster" for Ukraine, Politico reported on Tuesday.

2024-07-16T06:56+0000

2024-07-16T06:56+0000

2024-07-16T06:56+0000

world

2024 us presidential election

donald trump

european union (eu)

ukraine

ukrainian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/10/1118984778_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dbc1c577ee3f9f09283b3339bdd2199b.jpg

On Monday, Trump announced Vance as his running mate for the 2024 presidential race. Vance is known for criticizing the US multi-billion dollar military aid to Ukraine and calling for talks with Russia. He has also said that Kiev's goal of restoring the 1991 borders was unrealistic, and that a settlement of the conflict required the consolidation of Ukrainian neutrality and the freezing of territorial disputes.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

2024 us presidential elections, donald trump, trump vice president, trump vp, trump ukraine vice president, republican vp