Fallout From First US Nuclear Test Reached Canada, Declassified Documents Reveal
The United States’ first nuclear weapon test in the New Mexico desert resulted in radioactive contamination over hundreds of square miles, according to documents published by the George Washington University’s National Security Archive on Tuesday.
"The first trial of a plutonium implosion weapon, the explosion on the ground produced radioactive fallout contaminating over 1,100 square miles of the state, although some debris spread as far north as Canada," the archive said in a statement on the documents. The documents were published on the 79th anniversary of the first nuclear weapon test on July 16, 1945. Six weeks after the test, there was a "swath of fairly high radioactivity" on the ground covering an area of approximately 100 miles long by 30 miles wide, a Los Alamos Laboratory report said. Newly released materials also reveal that the US prepared for possible evacuations, fallout monitoring and the eventual discovery of nearby people that were exposed to potentially hazardous levels of contamination, the archive said. The biological and public health impact of low-level radiation remains a contested issue, the archive said. However, researchers at the National Cancer Institute have concluded that the test’s fallout contributed to an excess number of thyroid cancer cases, the archive added.
us, us nuclear test, first us nuclear test, los alamos, nuclear test in los alamos, us nuclear test in new mexico, nuclear test aftermath, nuclear test legacy, nuclear weapon test, oppenheimer
Fallout From First US Nuclear Test Reached Canada, Declassified Documents Reveal

18:47 GMT 16.07.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States’ first nuclear weapon test in the New Mexico desert resulted in radioactive contamination over hundreds of square miles, according to documents published by the George Washington University’s National Security Archive on Tuesday.
"The first trial of a plutonium implosion weapon, the explosion on the ground produced radioactive fallout contaminating over 1,100 square miles of the state, although some debris spread as far north as Canada," the archive said in a statement on the documents.
The documents were published on the 79th anniversary of the first nuclear weapon test on July 16, 1945.
Six weeks after the test, there was a "swath of fairly high radioactivity" on the ground covering an area of approximately 100 miles long by 30 miles wide, a Los Alamos Laboratory report said.
The mushroom cloud from Ivy Mike (codename given to the test) rises above the Pacific Ocean over the Enewetak Atoll in the Marshall Islands on November 1, 1952 at 7:15 am (local time) - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2023
Analysis
How US Nuclear Tests Devastated Marshall Islands
29 August 2023, 17:35 GMT
Newly released materials also reveal that the US prepared for possible evacuations, fallout monitoring and the eventual discovery of nearby people that were exposed to potentially hazardous levels of contamination, the archive said.
The biological and public health impact of low-level radiation remains a contested issue, the archive said.
However, researchers at the National Cancer Institute have concluded that the test’s fallout contributed to an excess number of thyroid cancer cases, the archive added.
