The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
JD Vance Slated as Trump's VP Nominee
JD Vance Slated as Trump's VP Nominee
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several stories from around the globe, including the latest from the Republican National Convention, where the GOP's presidential nominee Donald Trump made his VP pick.
JD Vance Slated as Trump's VP Nominee
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several stories from around the globe, including the latest from the Republican National Convention, where the GOP's presidential nominee Donald Trump made his VP pick.
Rachel began this week's edition of The Backstory by interviewing journalist and author Peter Coffin on the topic of the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania over the weekend.Following a discussion on the assassination attempt, Rachel spoke to lawyer and political commentator Tyler Nixon about Donald Trump's potential vice president pick, which is expected to be announced on Monday, July 15.In the last hour of the show, Rachel was joined by political scientist and syndicated radio host Dr. Wilmer Leon, who discussed the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to Rachel in the final segment about the two proposed Ukraine peace conferences.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
JD Vance Slated as Trump's VP Nominee

04:02 GMT 16.07.2024 (Updated: 10:03 GMT 16.07.2024)
The Backstory
JD Vance Slated as Trump's VP Nominee
Rachel Blevins
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several stories from around the globe, including the latest from the Republican National Convention, where the GOP's presidential nominee Donald Trump made his VP pick.
Rachel began this week's edition of The Backstory by interviewing journalist and author Peter Coffin on the topic of the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania over the weekend.
Following a discussion on the assassination attempt, Rachel spoke to lawyer and political commentator Tyler Nixon about Donald Trump's potential vice president pick, which is expected to be announced on Monday, July 15.
In the last hour of the show, Rachel was joined by political scientist and syndicated radio host Dr. Wilmer Leon, who discussed the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to Rachel in the final segment about the two proposed Ukraine peace conferences.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
