https://sputnikglobe.com/20240716/nation-reacts-to-trumps-attempted-assassination-1119381963.html
Nation Reacts to Trump's Attempted Assassination
Nation Reacts to Trump's Attempted Assassination
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and guest host Steve Gill lead a full-show discussion on the aftermath of Trump's assassination attempt.
2024-07-16T04:04+0000
2024-07-16T04:04+0000
2024-07-16T10:07+0000
the final countdown
radio
donald trump assassination attempt
pennsylvania
trump rally
donald trump
elections
rnc
2024 us presidential election
joe biden
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0f/1119381682_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5f64271ec9eaf972ac06a99ba49c9e3b.jpg
Nation Reacts to Trump's Attempted Assassination
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and guest host Steve Gill lead a full-show discussion on the aftermath of Trump's assassination attempt.
Scott Stantis, cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, kicks off the show-long discussion on the aftermath of Trump's assassination attempt and the RNC.Then, counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon joins a panel with GOP political strategist Woodrow Johnston to continue the conversation on the aftermath of the assassination attempt against Donald Trump.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0f/1119381682_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_acd48dc8ec8c5924acda92e823b4cc04.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
donald trump, trump assassination attempt, aftermath of trump assassination attempt, 2024 us presidential election, us presidential race, republican national convention
donald trump, trump assassination attempt, aftermath of trump assassination attempt, 2024 us presidential election, us presidential race, republican national convention
Nation Reacts to Trump's Attempted Assassination
04:04 GMT 16.07.2024 (Updated: 10:07 GMT 16.07.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and guest host Steve Gill lead a full-show discussion on the aftermath of Trump's assassination attempt.
Scott Stantis, cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, kicks off the show-long discussion on the aftermath of Trump's assassination attempt and the RNC.
Then, counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon joins a panel with GOP political strategist Woodrow Johnston to continue the conversation on the aftermath of the assassination attempt against Donald Trump.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM