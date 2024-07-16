Nation Reacts to Trump's Attempted Assassination

International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and guest host Steve Gill lead a full-show discussion on the aftermath of Trump's assassination attempt.
Scott Stantis, cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, kicks off the show-long discussion on the aftermath of Trump's assassination attempt and the RNC.Then, counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon joins a panel with GOP political strategist Woodrow Johnston to continue the conversation on the aftermath of the assassination attempt against Donald Trump.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and guest host Steve Gill lead a full-show discussion on the aftermath of Trump's assassination attempt.
Scott Stantis, cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, kicks off the show-long discussion on the aftermath of Trump's assassination attempt and the RNC.
Then, counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon joins a panel with GOP political strategist Woodrow Johnston to continue the conversation on the aftermath of the assassination attempt against Donald Trump.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
