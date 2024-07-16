https://sputnikglobe.com/20240716/trump-assassination-attempt-gop-convention-starts-classified-docs-case-dropped-1119384015.html

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly pivoting to a message of national unity after an attempt on his life this weekend.

Retired FBI agent and former Minneapolis Division legal counsel Coleen Rowley joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the investigations beginning into the assassination attempt on Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, what is going on inside the Secret Service after a major failure to prevent the shooting in the first place, the role provocative language actually plays in fostering political violence, whether this shooting will open up any debate about cracking down on open carry laws, and how Americans can expect a society that solves all foreign policy problems with war to eschew violence domestically? She also discusses the dismissal of the classified documents case against Trump, and the atmosphere at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.Beirut-based journalist and head of news for The Cradle Esteban Carrillo discusses Israel’s strike on a displaced persons camp that was designated a safe or safer zone for Palestinians fleeing active conflict, why Israel continues to target these areas, why Israel is conducting strikes killing and wounding hundreds of civilians while ceasefire talks are ongoing, and where these talks might go.Author, political scientist and host of the American Exception podcast Dr. Aaron Good discusses how both major parties are attempting to use this fraught political moment for their own purposes, the many issues that unite these two parties who are engaged in such hyperbolic rhetorical jousting, a history of Secret Service lapses, why the overwhelming surveillance Americans live under doesn’t ever seem to protect Americans from violence, how historical instances of political violence can help us understand the present, what might have happened had the assassination attempt been successful, and why he despairs of ever feeling confident of learning the truth about these past and present events.The Misfits also discuss the EU’s ongoing anger at the Hungarian prime minister’s attempts at diplomacy and Alec Baldwin’s good luck.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

