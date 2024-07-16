https://sputnikglobe.com/20240716/trump-assassination-attempt-ukrainian-men-die-fleeing-conscription-1119384916.html

Trump Assassination Attempt; Ukrainian Men Die Fleeing Conscription

An attempt on the life of former President Trump has raised questions about years of violent rhetoric against him.

Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for JimKavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss the assassination attempt against Donald Trump.Elijah Magnier, a veteran Middle East War correspondent, discusses the lack of coherent plans and strategies by the Israeli and US governments regarding the Middle East conflict.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the deaths of military-age Ukrainian men fleeing conscription as US operatives push the Kiev regime to broaden its net to catch more imperial cannon fodder.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss US moves to use NATO to pursue a full-spectrum attack on both Russia and China.Dan Kovalik, lawyer, professor, and author, discusses the US soft power regime change operations.Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss problems with the US plans for Haitian domination.Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst, joins us to discuss US moves to put missiles in Germany and the attack on former President Trump.Sam Husseini, independent journalist writing at husseini.substack.com and founder of VotePact.org, which encourages left-right cooperation, joins us to discuss the US rejection of political violence at home as it spreads imperial violence worldwide.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

