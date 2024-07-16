https://sputnikglobe.com/20240716/trumps-popularity-surges-after-assassination-attempt--1119390843.html

Trump's Popularity Surges After Assassination Attempt

Trump's Popularity Surges After Assassination Attempt

Sputnik International

On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul are joined by a panel of guests for full-show coverage of Trump's assassination attempt.

2024-07-16T04:05+0000

2024-07-16T04:05+0000

2024-07-17T10:25+0000

fault lines

us

radio

donald trump

pennsylvania

trump rally

elections

rnc

joe biden

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/10/1119390679_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5f9f10179a262b5db28649655ecd2453.png

Trump's Popularity Surges After Assassination Attempt Sputnik International On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul are joined by a panel of guests for full-show coverage of Trump's assassination attempt.

Political consultant and vice president of the Ronald Reagan Club Robert Hornack joined to kick off the show-long discussion surrounding the aftermath of the attempted assassination of presidential candidate Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally.Then, veteran political commentator and host of Perspective, Scottie Nell Hughes, continues the conversation on the Trump assassination attempt.Later, Dr. Wilmer Leon, nationally syndicated columnist and co-host of The Critical Hour joins the show from Milwaukee, Wisconsin to discuss the upcoming Republican National Conference and breaks down how Trump's attempted assassination could impact the event.The show closes with independent journalist and author Dan Lazare joining the panel with Dr. Wilmer Leon to discuss the RNC in the wake of Trump's attempted assassination.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

pennsylvania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

trump assassination attempt, 2024 us presidential election, us presidential race, trump ratings, republican convetions in milwaukee