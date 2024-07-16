https://sputnikglobe.com/20240716/trumps-popularity-surges-after-assassination-attempt--1119390843.html
Trump's Popularity Surges After Assassination Attempt
On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul are joined by a panel of guests for full-show coverage of Trump's assassination attempt.
Political consultant and vice president of the Ronald Reagan Club Robert Hornack joined to kick off the show-long discussion surrounding the aftermath of the attempted assassination of presidential candidate Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally.Then, veteran political commentator and host of Perspective, Scottie Nell Hughes, continues the conversation on the Trump assassination attempt.Later, Dr. Wilmer Leon, nationally syndicated columnist and co-host of The Critical Hour joins the show from Milwaukee, Wisconsin to discuss the upcoming Republican National Conference and breaks down how Trump's attempted assassination could impact the event.The show closes with independent journalist and author Dan Lazare joining the panel with Dr. Wilmer Leon to discuss the RNC in the wake of Trump's attempted assassination.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Political consultant and vice president of the Ronald Reagan Club Robert Hornack joined to kick off the show-long discussion surrounding the aftermath of the attempted assassination of presidential candidate Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally.
Then, veteran political commentator and host of Perspective, Scottie Nell Hughes, continues the conversation on the Trump assassination attempt.
Later, Dr. Wilmer Leon, nationally syndicated columnist and co-host of The Critical Hour joins the show from Milwaukee, Wisconsin to discuss the upcoming Republican National Conference and breaks down how Trump's attempted assassination could impact the event.
The show closes with independent journalist and author Dan Lazare joining the panel with Dr. Wilmer Leon to discuss the RNC in the wake of Trump's attempted assassination.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
