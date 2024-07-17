https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/biden-says-he-will-exit-presidential-race-if-doctors-reveal-health-issues-1119400876.html
Biden Says He Will Exit Presidential Race If Doctors Reveal Health Issues
US President Joe Biden said in an interview with BET News that he would withdraw from the presidential race if doctors revealed he had health issues.
There are growing calls among Democrats to nominate another candidate to replace Biden after his failure in debate with Donald Trump. Theoretically, the party will have such an opportunity at the congress in August, but in practice it will be difficult to remove the primaries-winning candidate from the race if he does not refuse to participate. At the same time, Biden says he intends to stay in the race. The second Biden-Trump debate is scheduled for September 10. The US presidential election will take place on November 5.
Biden previously said that his health condition did not require additional checks, but he was ready if doctors request such.
"If I had some kind of medical condition that emerged, if somebody — if the doctors came to me and said 'you got this problem, that problem,'" Biden said, answering about what could make him leave the race.
An excerpt from the BET News interview, scheduled to air at 10 p.m. ET on July 17 (02:00 GMT on July 18), was provided by CBS News.
The US President believes that the only thing that age brings is wisdom.
There are growing calls among Democrats to nominate another candidate to replace Biden after his failure in debate with Donald Trump
. Theoretically, the party will have such an opportunity at the congress in August, but in practice it will be difficult to remove the primaries-winning candidate from the race if he does not refuse to participate. At the same time, Biden says he intends to stay in the race.
28 September 2023, 20:00 GMT
The second Biden-Trump debate is scheduled for September 10. The US presidential election will take place on November 5.