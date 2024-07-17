https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/biden-tests-positive-for-covid-experiences-mild-symptoms---white-house-1119412385.html

Biden Tests Positive for COVID, Experiences Mild Symptoms - White House

US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19, the White House said in a statement after Biden abstained from appearing at a scheduled UnidosUS conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Earlier today following his first event in Las Vegas, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms," the White House said on Wednesday. The statement added that the president would self-isolate in his home in Delaware.Biden, who 10 days ago claimed he “ended the pandemic,” appears to neglect basic precautionary measures, refusing to wear a mask.However, the White House pool reported that upon arriving at Harry Reid International Airport Biden leaned out the window of his motorcade at Harry Reid International Airport and offered a thumbs-up to the press."I feel good," said Biden when members of the press asked how he was feeling before ascending the stairs to Air Force One without a mask on.Per the White House, the President is going to his home in Delaware, where he will self-isolate.

