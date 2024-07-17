Biden Tests Positive for COVID, Experiences Mild Symptoms - White House

International
Sputnik International
"Earlier today following his first event in Las Vegas, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms," the White House said on Wednesday. The statement added that the president would self-isolate in his home in Delaware.Biden, who 10 days ago claimed he “ended the pandemic,” appears to neglect basic precautionary measures, refusing to wear a mask.However, the White House pool reported that upon arriving at Harry Reid International Airport Biden leaned out the window of his motorcade at Harry Reid International Airport and offered a thumbs-up to the press."I feel good," said Biden when members of the press asked how he was feeling before ascending the stairs to Air Force One without a mask on.Per the White House, the President is going to his home in Delaware, where he will self-isolate.
23:19 GMT 17.07.2024 (Updated: 04:38 GMT 18.07.2024)
US President Joe Biden uses a tissue as he speaks at the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday Nov. 1, 2021
US President Joe Biden uses a tissue as he speaks at the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday Nov. 1, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2024
© AP Photo / Yves Herman
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19, the White House said in a statement after Biden abstained from appearing at a scheduled UnidosUS conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.
"Earlier today following his first event in Las Vegas, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms," the White House said on Wednesday.
The statement added that the president would self-isolate in his home in Delaware.
Biden, who 10 days ago claimed he “ended the pandemic,” appears to neglect basic precautionary measures, refusing to wear a mask.
However, the White House pool reported that upon arriving at Harry Reid International Airport Biden leaned out the window of his motorcade at Harry Reid International Airport and offered a thumbs-up to the press.
"I feel good," said Biden when members of the press asked how he was feeling before ascending the stairs to Air Force One without a mask on.
Per the White House, the President is going to his home in Delaware, where he will self-isolate.
