Biden's NBC Interview, JD Vance, RNC and Trump's Classified Documents Case

On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various topics worldwide, including Trump's VP pick, Biden's campaign, and the RNC.

The show begins with political activist and co-host of Misty Winston Show, Misty Winston, weighing in on Lester Holt's interview with President Biden.Then, National Director of America First PACT Tom Norton shares his perspective on Trump's recently announced running mate Ohio Senator J.D. Vance.Later, the attorney and Youtuber focusing on geopolitics, John Jackman, discusses the dismissal of Trump's classified documents case.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

