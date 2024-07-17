https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/elon-musk-to-donate-45-million-to-republican-pac-as-tide-turns-for-trump-1119395606.html
Elon Musk to Donate $45 Million to Republican PAC as Tide Turns for Trump
Elon Musk to Donate $45 Million to Republican PAC as Tide Turns for Trump
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins tackled a number topics from around the globe, including Elon Musk's pledge of $45 million to a Republican PAC.
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins tackled a number topics from around the globe, including Elon Musk's pledge of $45 million to a Republican PAC.
Rachel began Tuesday's show with Perspective host Scottie Nell Hughes, as they discussed the latest from the Republican National Convention, along with the latest news about Elon Musk pledging $45 million a month to a GOP political action committee.Keeping up with the RNC-themed topics, Rachel spoke to journalist Fiorella Isabel about Donald Trump's new vice presidential nominee JD Vance and what he adds to the GOP candidate's campaign.Journalist and writer Nebojsa Malic then spoke to Rachel about the latest from Ukraine, including the Russian military's latest advances, the Kiev regime's internal turmoil and a slew of other topics.In the final segment, Rachel was joined by the editor of The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, who discussed the Israeli military's ongoing strikes in Gaza and the latest from the ceasefire negotiations.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:05 GMT 17.07.2024
04:05 GMT 17.07.2024 (Updated: 10:45 GMT 17.07.2024)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins tackled a number topics from around the globe, including Elon Musk's pledge of $45 million to a Republican PAC.
Rachel began Tuesday's show with Perspective host Scottie Nell Hughes, as they discussed the latest from the Republican National Convention, along with the latest news about Elon Musk pledging $45 million a month to a GOP political action committee.
Keeping up with the RNC-themed topics, Rachel spoke to journalist Fiorella Isabel about Donald Trump's new vice presidential nominee JD Vance and what he adds to the GOP candidate's campaign.
Journalist and writer Nebojsa Malic then spoke to Rachel about the latest from Ukraine, including the Russian military's latest advances, the Kiev regime's internal turmoil and a slew of other topics.
In the final segment, Rachel was joined by the editor of The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, who discussed the Israeli military's ongoing strikes in Gaza and the latest from the ceasefire negotiations.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
