International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/elon-musk-to-donate-45-million-to-republican-pac-as-tide-turns-for-trump-1119395606.html
Elon Musk to Donate $45 Million to Republican PAC as Tide Turns for Trump
Elon Musk to Donate $45 Million to Republican PAC as Tide Turns for Trump
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins tackled a number topics from around the globe, including Elon Musk's pledge of $45 million to a Republican PAC.
2024-07-17T04:05+0000
2024-07-17T10:45+0000
the backstory
gaza strip
israel
ukraine
kiev
gop
donald trump
radio
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/11/1119397107_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0bd5ff770269f6a33131f819a7c064a6.png
Elon Musk to Donate $45 Million to Republican PAC as Tide Turns for Trump
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins tackled a number topics from around the globe, including Elon Musk's pledge of $45 million to a Republican PAC.
Rachel began Tuesday's show with Perspective host Scottie Nell Hughes, as they discussed the latest from the Republican National Convention, along with the latest news about Elon Musk pledging $45 million a month to a GOP political action committee.Keeping up with the RNC-themed topics, Rachel spoke to journalist Fiorella Isabel about Donald Trump's new vice presidential nominee JD Vance and what he adds to the GOP candidate's campaign.Journalist and writer Nebojsa Malic then spoke to Rachel about the latest from Ukraine, including the Russian military's latest advances, the Kiev regime's internal turmoil and a slew of other topics.In the final segment, Rachel was joined by the editor of The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, who discussed the Israeli military's ongoing strikes in Gaza and the latest from the ceasefire negotiations.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
gaza strip
israel
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/11/1119397107_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e4eb3c95fe6f980ab1f820e51cebaa18.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
rnc in milwaukee, republican national convention, trump vp pick, jd vance, us presidential race, 2024 us presidential election, ukrainian conflict, gaza war
rnc in milwaukee, republican national convention, trump vp pick, jd vance, us presidential race, 2024 us presidential election, ukrainian conflict, gaza war

Elon Musk to Donate $45 Million to Republican PAC as Tide Turns for Trump

04:05 GMT 17.07.2024 (Updated: 10:45 GMT 17.07.2024)
The Backstory
Elon Musk to Donate $45 Million to Republican PAC as Tide Turns for Trump
Subscribe
Rachel Blevins
All materials
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins tackled a number topics from around the globe, including Elon Musk's pledge of $45 million to a Republican PAC.
Rachel began Tuesday's show with Perspective host Scottie Nell Hughes, as they discussed the latest from the Republican National Convention, along with the latest news about Elon Musk pledging $45 million a month to a GOP political action committee.
Keeping up with the RNC-themed topics, Rachel spoke to journalist Fiorella Isabel about Donald Trump's new vice presidential nominee JD Vance and what he adds to the GOP candidate's campaign.
Journalist and writer Nebojsa Malic then spoke to Rachel about the latest from Ukraine, including the Russian military's latest advances, the Kiev regime's internal turmoil and a slew of other topics.
In the final segment, Rachel was joined by the editor of The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, who discussed the Israeli military's ongoing strikes in Gaza and the latest from the ceasefire negotiations.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала