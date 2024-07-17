https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/elon-musk-to-donate-45-million-to-republican-pac-as-tide-turns-for-trump-1119395606.html

Elon Musk to Donate $45 Million to Republican PAC as Tide Turns for Trump

Elon Musk to Donate $45 Million to Republican PAC as Tide Turns for Trump

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins tackled a number topics from around the globe, including Elon Musk's pledge of $45 million to a Republican PAC.

2024-07-17T04:05+0000

2024-07-17T04:05+0000

2024-07-17T10:45+0000

the backstory

gaza strip

israel

ukraine

kiev

gop

donald trump

radio

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/11/1119397107_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0bd5ff770269f6a33131f819a7c064a6.png

Elon Musk to Donate $45 Million to Republican PAC as Tide Turns for Trump Sputnik International On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins tackled a number topics from around the globe, including Elon Musk's pledge of $45 million to a Republican PAC.

Rachel began Tuesday's show with Perspective host Scottie Nell Hughes, as they discussed the latest from the Republican National Convention, along with the latest news about Elon Musk pledging $45 million a month to a GOP political action committee.Keeping up with the RNC-themed topics, Rachel spoke to journalist Fiorella Isabel about Donald Trump's new vice presidential nominee JD Vance and what he adds to the GOP candidate's campaign.Journalist and writer Nebojsa Malic then spoke to Rachel about the latest from Ukraine, including the Russian military's latest advances, the Kiev regime's internal turmoil and a slew of other topics.In the final segment, Rachel was joined by the editor of The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, who discussed the Israeli military's ongoing strikes in Gaza and the latest from the ceasefire negotiations.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

gaza strip

israel

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

rnc in milwaukee, republican national convention, trump vp pick, jd vance, us presidential race, 2024 us presidential election, ukrainian conflict, gaza war