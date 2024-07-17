https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/jd-vance-to-run-with-trump-biden-on-nbc-secret-service-snafu-1119395269.html

The GOP launches its nominating convention with some unusual speeches, and an upstart running mate pick.

Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses the FBI gaining access to the Trump shooter’s phone, reports that it has never been easier for police to break into Americans’ phones, the massive AT&T hack that was nearly overshadowed by the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, reports that AT&T gave hackers hundreds of thousands of dollars to delete the stolen data, and what measures other than ransom demands might make tech companies tighten up their security.Author and former Washington Post bureau chief Jon Jeter discusses President Joe Biden's testy interview on NBC last night, how rapidly the media has pivoted towards concern for Biden’s mental acuity and criticism of Democratic rhetoric, why the Democrats want to confirm Biden as their nominee so far ahead of their convention, what it means to have Teamsters President Sean O'Brien addressing the Republican National Convention, political violence in the United States in past and present, whether Trump’s relationship with the FBI will be rehabilitated if the Secret Service becomes the whipping boy, and why the president of Kenya is blaming an American charitable foundation for domestic protests.The Misfits also discuss tech mogul Elon Musk’s political contributions, the death of 1980s fitness guru Richard Simmons, and the reimposition of the travel ban on internet influencer and alleged sex trafficker Andrew Tate.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

